JACKSON (WNE) — For the first time in its 147-year history, Yellowstone National Park has hired a woman as its permanent chief in charge of the ranger corps.
Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly announced this week that he has selected National Park Service veteran Sarah Davis as his next chief ranger.
She will lead a cadre of more than 275 Yellowstone employees, supervising the park’s law enforcement, EMS, search and rescue, firefighting, backcountry operations, dispatch and fee collection programs, among others.
“Sarah is an outstanding leader with a track record of high performance, strategic thinking and collaboration,” Sholly said in a statement. “We’re lucky to have her join the Yellowstone team.”
Davis will assume her duties in Yellowstone sometime in December, park spokeswoman Linda Veress said.
Previously, she worked as the chief ranger at Natchez Trace Parkway, a Park Service-managed scenic drive that crosses through three states in the Southeast. There, she managed a staff of 40 and a $3.5 million budget.
Yellowstone has been without a chief ranger since spring, when Pete Webster departed to assume second-in-command duties as deputy superintendent of Glacier National Park. Leslie Reynolds held down the post on an acting basis through the summer, and park staff will help to fill in the gaps until Davis arrives in Mammoth in a few months, Veress said.
