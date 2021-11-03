The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 370 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 265 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases around the state Wednesday, along with 149 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 44, leaving the state with 2,984 active cases.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of cases at 547; Laramie County had 415; Fremont County had 252; Sheridan had 205; Campbell had 191; Uinta had 163; Albany had 151; Sweetwater had 149; Goshen had 135; Carbon had 104; Park had 102; Lincoln had 101; Weston had 811; Converse had 63; Washakie had 60; Teton had 59; Platte had 45; Crook had 42; Johnson had 33; Sublette had 28; Niobrara had 24; Big Horn had 22, and Hot Springs had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 104,403 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 100,176 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.