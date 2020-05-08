RIVERTON (WNE) — A Lander man is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting on Friday. A neighbor’s home surveillance system captured video of the incident that landed one man in the hospital and another in jail.
In custody, Michael Lawrence Truax, born 1984, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Truax and Patrick Lookingbill had a fierce argument and a violent encounter earlier Friday. The video from the incident and various interviews recount Truax driving down the 300 block of Washington Street in Lander, and seeing Lookingbill walking there.
Truax told law enforcement that Lookingbill owed him $1,000.
The video showed Truax’s silver Dodge Durango charging Lookingbill.
Truax and another man, 46- year-old Trampes Rivers, got out of the vehicle.
Truax and Lookingbill argued, occasionally with 22-year-old Katlyn Higinbotham trying to intervene by “getting in between them,” Fremont County Sheriff’s Office detective Sgt. Randy Lutterman wrote.
The argument became more heated and animated, until Truax retreated to the vehicle and grabbed a handgun, according to the footage. Rivers was between the gun and Lookingbill. Truax was seen smacking Rivers with the pistol – a footage element later corroborated by a cut above Rivers’ eye.
“(Expletive) do it then,” was what Higinbotham remembered Lookingbill saying when Truax trained the handgun on him.
“Right after Lookingbill shouted this, Truax fired the handgun,” Lutterman wrote. Lookingbill was taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition.
Attempted second degree murder is punishable by a minimum of 20 years, a maximum of life in prison. For the state to convict Truax of that crime, he must be proved to have taken a “substantial step” toward killing Lookingbill.
