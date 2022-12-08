CODY — As the Wyoming Legislature’s general session approaches, local legislators anticipate a lot of discussion will be focused on a problem that hits close to home for many Park County residents: property tax increases.
“Those tax hikes have just been horrible for people, especially those on fixed incomes,” said Sen. Tim French, R- Powell. “I’m hopeful we can get something done about that.”
Currently, property taxes are based on the market value of a property, according to the Wyoming Department of Revenue. The market value listed on a home’s assessment schedule is not just a reflection of a property and any improvements made to it over the past year, but also a reflection of what sales have happened in the larger area known as a neighborhood — generally an area of around 20 blocks or more.
And as an influx of new residents move into the county, many residents’ property taxes have increased as well.
In May, the Cody Enterprise reported the average residential tax rate increase for 2022 was 24% countywide. County assessor Pat Meyer said the usual increase was between 5% and 7%, and that he had “never seen anything like this before.”
Legislators are approaching this problem from several directions.
One popular proposal — supported by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody — is to switch to an acquisition-based property tax system. This system would base property taxes entirely on the last sale price, or acquisition value, of a property.
“I think an acquisition system provides more stability for the taxpayers and homeowners,” Rodriguez-Williams said. “The tax value you have when you purchase your home is the value it would stay at for the rest of your home ownership. There’s some real consistency there. You don’t have to worry about how much your taxes are going to increase every year.”
Rodriguez-Williams noted that, during the 2022 legislative session, the House considered a bill that would have required a study on the changes necessary to switch to an acquisition model. That measure ultimately failed — it died in the House Appropriations Committee on a 0-7 vote — but she said she thinks the legislators’ desire to address the problem has increased as property taxes continue to rise.
“This is something that affects everyone in the state,” Rodriguez-Williams said. “We need to find a solution.”
Another piece of legislation being considered early next year is a 2024 ballot referendum giving voters the power to decide whether to add a property tax cap to the Wyoming Constitution, Rodriguez-Williams said. If voters answer yes, legislators would be tasked with determining the cap during their 2025 session.
French said he is in favor of a cap, but would like the cap to be set separately for each county by the board of county commissioners.
“We could make our best guess as legislators and come up with well-intentioned solutions that could inadvertently hurt someone,” French said. “I don’t think this is a one-size-fits-all situation. It needs to be determined at a county level, because the commissioners are the ones who are closest to the people.”
Another potential solution to the problem would alter the classes of property outlined in the Wyoming Constitution.
Currently, those categories are minerals, industrial and “all other property,” which includes all residential, agricultural and commercial properties.
Creating a separate property class for residential properties would allow lawmakers to create exemptions for residences without losing revenue from agricultural or commercial properties, said Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody.
“That’s probably my favorite proposal coming out of the revenue committee,”she said. “If we can separate residential properties from commercial and agricultural properties, I think that moves us toward a solution.”
Newsome is also pursuing a different solution to the problem through a bill she plans to introduce, which would double the veterans’ property tax exemption. Wyoming currently offers a property tax exemption of $3,000 on the assessed value of a veteran’s primary residence. This generally equates to a reduction of about $300 on a veteran’s property tax bill, she said. Her proposal would increase the property tax exemption to $6,000 or a roughly $600 decrease.
“Our veterans, especially those on a fixed income, are some of the people most impacted by these increases,” Newsome said. “So this is one way for us to help them.”
Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, acknowledged there was more than one solution to the problem and said he would rely heavily on the advice of the state’s county assessors to find the best path forward.
“It’s kind of a complicated issue,” he said. “I plan to work closely with the county assessors and gather their input. As we look to the future of property taxes in Wyoming, their input — along with the input of everybody impacted by these hikes — will be key to this whole discussion.”
The Wyoming Legislature’s general session begins Jan. 10.
This story was published on Dec. 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.