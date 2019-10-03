THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that it will conduct a wild horse gather operation in the Fifteenmile Wild Horse Herd Management Area (HMA) on or about Oct. 17. This operation is in line with the BLM’s commitment to maintaining healthy wild horses on healthy, productive public rangelands.
The Fifteenmile HMA is located approximately 35 miles northwest of Worland, in Washakie, Big Horn and Park counties. Based on recent aerial surveys, the BLM estimates that the HMA’s population is approximately 700 horses, while the appropriate management level (AML) is 100–230 horses.
In addition, the horses are moving outside of the established HMA into areas not identified for their management.
The BLM Worland Field Office will remove approximately 600 wild horses to return the population to the low range of the AML. Horses that have moved outside the HMA boundary, including onto private and state lands, will be removed.
While the gather is underway, public lands will remain open unless closures are deemed necessary due to safety concerns. Because of low-flying aircraft, all drone use will be prohibited within 20 miles of the immediate gather area. Temporary road closures may also be necessary to permit movement of wild horses during gather operations.
Members of the public are welcome to view the daily gather operations, provided that doing so does not jeopardize the safety of the animals, staff and observers, or disrupt gather operations. The BLM will escort the public to gather observation sites located on public lands. Observers must provide their own transportation—the BLM recommends a four-wheel drive, high clearance vehicle. Those interested in viewing the gather must notify Sarah Beckwith at sbeckwith@blm.gov or 347-5207.
