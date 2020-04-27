RIVERTON (WNE) —A 26-year-old Riverton man in what one judge deemed the “beginning phases” of child pornography use was sentenced to between five and seven years in prison Wednesday morning.
Arrested in November, Michael Woodward was charged with sexual exploitation of children when found in possession of 14 images of young girls in provocative poses and clothing.
The girls, approximately 7 and 9 years old, were subjects of a photo series organized as a progression of sexual provocation, which ended pornographically.
“Their potential and purity didn’t mean anything to the people who created these images,” said Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun during the sentencing hearing in Fremont County District Court. “And it was done so that people like Mr. Woodward could view it, and in Mr. Woodward’s case, forward it on to another.”
A complete forensic examination of Woodward’s electronic devices after a search warrant revealed no more than the 14 images – and his having shared them on the internet.
“He’s just not what we typically see with someone who possesses this content,” Public Defender James Whiting said of Woodward. “This was a blip, and this is not who he is; this is not his character.”
Whiting recommended probation with five to six years’ imprisonment suspended. Statute mandates a minimum of five years in prison for sexual exploitation of children, but judges have the discretion to suspend those five years – or more – in favor of probation.
When he agreed to plead guilty, Woodward was given a 10-year cap on his potential sentence in lieu of the statutory 12. LeBrun recommended any sentence of between five and 10 years – at the court’s discretion.
