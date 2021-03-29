The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained unchanged in the last week, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus updated, reported 371 new laboratory-confirmed and 89 new probable coronavirus cases since March 22.
At the same time, the department received reports of 458 recoveries and two deaths, leaving the state with 419 active cases, the same number seen on March 22.
Laramie County had 97 active cases; Teton County had 66; Sweetwater County had 45; Fremont County had 44; Natrona had 32; Lincoln had 28; Albany had 20; Sheridan had 18; Uinta had 17; Campbell had 13; Park had eight; Sublette had seven; Goshen had five; Big Horn, Carbon and Johnson had four; Crook and Weston had two, and Hot Springs, Platte and Washakie had one.
Converse and Niobrara counties reported no active cases on Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness. New confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties. Laramie County saw the largest number of new cases at 90. Teton County followed with 60.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 56,190 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state in March 2020.
Of those, 55,076 have recovered, according to the Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.