JACKSON (WNE) — Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell on Wednesday afternoon issued a recommendation that restaurants and bars close at 10 p.m. in an effort to discourage crowding and the resultant community spread of coronavirus.
The recommendation comes on the heels of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, which had 134 positive cases between July 14 and July 27. The health department learned of several mass-exposure events that resulted from improper social distancing at crowded bars and restaurants that were open late into the night.
Contact tracing conducted by the county also revealed that COVID-19 was being spread at Teton County bars and restaurants, according to a press release from Riddell’s office.
According to the release, “dine-in service and the in-person service of alcoholic and malt beverages, whether inside or outside, should end no later than 10:00 p.m. This does not include drive thru and take-out-only facilities.”
The recommendation takes effect Thursday and will continue through Aug. 15.
The state has approved Teton County’s request to extend an order requiring people to wear masks in public places.
On Tuesday, the county added another 18 new cases, and seven more on Wednesday. The current total of active infections is 59.
Due to the steady increase in cases, Riddell requested the extension, which State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist approved. The mask order will now be in place until Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.