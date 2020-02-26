DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Glenrock man charged with killing his mother in August 2018 in order to steal her credit card and buy alcohol has been sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder in the first degree.
Adam Ray Trujillo, 47, was charged with murder and aggravated robbery Aug. 30, 2018, in Converse County Circuit Court. His preliminary trial was continued Sept. 4 of the same year after his attorney, Eric Palen, filed a motion for a competency evaluation which was later completed at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.
Following the evaluation, Trujillo appeared at a hearing in December 2019, during which he changed his plea to guilty as a result of a plea agreement. The charge of aggravated robbery was dismissed as per the agreement.
Trujillo appeared before Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Scott Peasley Jan. 23, when he was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
On Aug. 27, 2018, Converse County Investigator Eric Koss arrived at Bean’s Miller Road home near Glenrock, where he was told that there was a female body in the house that had been dead for at least a few days.
Investigators then focused on her son, who allegedly confessed. Trujillo told them that he had killed his mother, Connie Bean, so he could take her credit card to buy alcohol, which led to the aggravated robbery charge, Koss wrote in a court affidavit.
Evidence gathered at the scene “substantially corroborates Trujillo’s version of events,” Koss told the court.
