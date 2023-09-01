BUFFALO — After the installation of nearly a dozen new automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in Buffalo and Kaycee this summer, the life-saving devices will be even easier for bystanders to access in case of cardiac arrest.
A group of local donors along with a generous anonymous donation of $25,000 allowed a team of nurses and doctors affiliated with the Johnson County Healthcare Center to install the devices at high-traffic locations throughout the county.
“The reason it is important to have these throughout the community, is that on average it takes seven to 10 minutes for EMS to arrive after being called,” said Haley Odenbach, the emergency department supervisor at the healthcare center and a driving force behind the installation of the new devices. “For every minute that a patient is down and has no heartbeat, their chance of survival decreases by 10%.”
AEDs are used to treat patients suffering from cardiac arrest, when the heart stops beating or starts beating irregularly. The machines are easy for bystanders to use and don't require any specialized training. After opening a device, the machine instructs the user to connect a pair of sticky contact pads to the patient's bare chest. The machine then reads the person's heartbeats and recommends whether or not an electrical shock should be applied.
“If somebody collapses and is unresponsive, you don't even have to check for a pulse,” Odenbach said. “You put the pads on them, and the machine tells you everything to do.”
An AED usually treats one of two different heart conditions — ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia. Ventricular fibrillation is when the heart beats too slowly, while ventricular tachycardia is when the heart beats too fast. Odenbach clarified that AEDs aren't used to treat heart attacks, which occur when there is a clog in the ventricles of the heart.
According to the American Heart Association, only 10.2% of AED shocks are applied by a bystander, rather than emergency personnel, but that nine out of 10 people who receive an AED shock in the first minute after arrest live.
Odenbach said she got the idea for placing more AEDs throughout Buffalo after a discussion she had with Josh Keegan, a former nurse at the hospital who had done a research project on AEDs while studying for his master's degree.
Pretty soon Odenbach, along with Keegan and her father, Dr. Tom Berry, began trying to track where AEDs already existed in town and to get funding to buy more.
“We began realizing that there were not that many in the community in publicly available places,” Odenbach said.
The small group learned that AEDs already existed at the Bureau of Land Management office in Buffalo, the YMCA, the Buffalo Senior Center, Cotant Dentistry and a number of churches in town, but Kaycee and downtown Buffalo were missing devices.
Not long after beginning outreach efforts, the group received an anonymous donation of $25,000 in 2021 to buy and place new AEDs. Buffalo EMS, Greg and Kathy Smith, Tom and Susie Berry, John and Joyce Gammon, the Bank of Buffalo, First Northern Bank and ANB Bank all also contributed. The Johnson County Memorial Hospital Foundation and Becky Rodriguez helped collect and disperse the donations.
Over the past year, the group worked to order the AEDs and find suitable places for them throughout town. Each device costs around $1,300.
Berry along with Al Berglund and Bob Kessler helped install devices at the Johnson County Fairgrounds under the grandstands, at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, in the family bathroom at Crazy Woman Square, the Cowboy Saloon, Lynn's Grocery Store, DJ's Liquor Store, Wahoo Liquor and Crazy Woman Liquors. Two AEDs were also installed in Kaycee, at the Sinclair gas station and the Invasion Bar.
Those sites were selected to maximize visitor traffic and later open hours.
Odenbach said no training is needed to operate the devices and the Wyoming Good Samaritan Law would protect anyone who tried to use an AED from liability.
“Our hope in all of this is that it will increase awareness of what cardiac arrest is and how a bystander can help,” Odenbach said.
This story was published on August 31, 2023.
