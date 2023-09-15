Why, exactly, is a Georgia native calling the Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Ten Sleep, Wyoming?
There are two reasons — the first being that said Georgian is Caroline George, author of successful young adult novels “Dearest Josephine” (2021), “The Summer We Forgot” (2022) and the upcoming “Curses and Other Buried Things,” which is set to be published on Oct. 10.
The second reason is that, as of four months ago, this Georgia native is a resident of Ten Sleep.
“I just want to live a story,” George said on Wednesday afternoon. “I think I spent a lot of years of my life living for the page. If I wasn’t writing, I was thinking about fictional characters and how things were going to fit together.
“I think now I’m in a place where I am just enjoying living my story. I had been writing full time for five years, and fell in love with Wyoming. Then, I got this job with a ranch out here and moved out to a town of 250 people. Now, I’m learning how to cowboy and how to rope. It’s very different, but I feel a lot of peace.”
Aside from the geography, Ten Sleep isn’t that unlike where she grew up in northern Georgia. Small towns have a structure that she appreciates, scars and all, as is the central thematic focus of this latest work.
After that, the connections between “Curses and Other Buried Things” and Wyoming largely fade away, all except one core element — the hidden histories of isolated, rural America.
“Small towns are pretty universal,” George said.“When I was thinking about growing up in a small town, thinking about the different types of people who live there, common experiences that are had in a small town, I think one of the big ones is this idea that once people make up their mind about you, or once you’ve kind of established a reputation, it’s really hard to break out of that.”
The book follows 18-year-old Susanna Prather as she tries to break a seven-generation curse leading the women of her family to disappear into the Okefenokee swamps in Georgia. As she navigates both the past and the present in search of a solution, Susanna discovers why she may be able to succeed where her ancestors have failed to mend their fate.
It’s undeniably “Southern gothic” in theme, following the hardships of family lineage, the breaking of a generational curse and, like most pieces of Southern literature, a strong parallel between the subject and the foreboding environment that they find themselves in. Dark, yet hopeful, the story seeks to analyze if and how heritage, and the curses that come with it, can be broken.
This story was published on September 15, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.