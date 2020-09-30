Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30

Albany: 204

Big Horn: 11

Campbell: 83

Carbon: 21

Converse: 33

Crook: 14

Fremont: 90

Goshen: 31

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 91

Lincoln: 67

Natrona: 166

Niobrara: 0

Park: 49

Platte: 11

Sheridan: 71

Sublette: 37

Sweetwater: 11

Teton: 69

Uinta: 17

Washakie: 4

Weston: 14

Total: 1,107

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30

Albany: 483

Big Horn: 53

Campbell: 289

Carbon: 199

Converse: 94

Crook: 40

Fremont: 658

Goshen: 93

Hot Springs: 33

Johnson: 27

Laramie: 544

Lincoln: 175

Natrona: 505

Niobrara: 2

Park: 226

Platte: 24

Sheridan: 224

Sublette: 88

Sweetwater: 320

Teton: 544

Uinta: 288

Washakie: 107

Weston: 30

Total 5,046

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30

Albany: 92

Big Horn: 9

Campbell: 36

Carbon: 32

Converse: 38

Crook: 7

Fremont: 83

Goshen: 13

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 174

Lincoln: 33

Natrona: 98

Niobrara: 2

Park: 19

Platte: 9

Sheridan: 72

Sublette: 28

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 33

Uinta: 69

Washakie: 9

Weston: 9

Total: 902

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30

Albany: 371

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 241

Carbon: 208

Converse: 99

Crook: 33

Fremont: 637

Goshen: 73

Hot Springs: 36

Johnson: 28

Laramie: 623

Lincoln: 140

Natrona: 433

Niobrara: 4

Park: 194

Platte 21

Sheridan: 221

Sublette: 78

Sweetwater: 326

Teton: 507

Uinta: 338

Washakie: 106

Weston: 25

Total: 4,791

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.