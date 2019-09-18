TORRINGTON (WNE) — Wyoming is in the top five states for child fatality rates in car crashes, according to an analysis from the safety research company Safewise.
At 6.44 deaths per 100,000 children, Wyoming was ahead of New Mexico, the next most-dangerous state at 5.69. The District of Columbia and New Hampshire ranked lowest, with fewer than 0.15 deaths per 100,000 children.
The report, based on crash dat a from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, advocated for proper car seat use to prevent unnecessary fatalities.
“Until your kids are 13, the back seat is the best place for them to sit,” the report said.
Children aged three and under should sit in a rear-facing car seat; children aged four to seven should sit in a forward-facing car seat; and children between the ages of eight and 12 will need a booster seat.
“Troopers are actively working to educate the public on proper placement of child seats and making sure that children are properly secured,” said Sergeant Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
He said the WHP holds education seminars for people to have their car seats inspected. Enforcement is also a priority.
“When they come across children that are in a motor vehicle that possibly could be buckled up incorrectly or the child seat is not secured properly, [troopers] will take it upon themselves that that is fixed,” he said.
