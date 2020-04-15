DOUGLAS (WNE) — A single vehicle rollover occurred on the morning of April 8 outside of Glenrock. The driver, Colbey J. Emms, 33, of Mills did not survive the crash.
“A 2004 Cadillac CTS was headed east on US 20/26,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Randy Starkey said. “The driver failed to negotiate a slight curve to the left, causing the vehicle to drift over the fog line on the south side of the road. The driver steered to the left before over-correcting to the right. The vehicle exited the right side of the road and overturned.”
Starkey said WHP troopers arrived at the site of the wreck around milepost 167 on US 20/26 west of Glenrock at 5:12 a.m.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, Starkey stated.
There have been 18 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 (as of last week) compared to 39 in 2019, 22 in 2018 and 24 in 2017 to date.
