JACKSON — Smith’s parent company Kroger responded Wednesday to reports of employees prohibiting teens, ages 17 and under, from entering the Jackson grocery store.
In an emailed statement, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Tina Murray did not acknowledge or explain whether the store had a policy requiring students to be chaperoned to enter the store during certain hours.
“Smith’s Food and Drug welcomes and serves all customers of all ages,” Murray wrote. “We see a high volume of school-aged kids before and after school at the store in Jackson Hole and enjoy having them shop with us.”
Murray’s statement acknowledged that there had been some trouble with kids visiting the store.
“Recently, we’ve experienced destructive behavior from a few kids that caused damage to store property, customers’ vehicles, and, unfortunately, injury to a person,” the statement read.
“We work closely with local law enforcement to respond to these types of incidences and to prevent them from happening again, which may include asking someone imposing the danger to leave the store. We appreciate the community’s support in helping to make Smith’s shopping experience pleasant and safe for everyone.”
Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said that destruction of property had occurred May 11 in the back alley of Smith’s. But he didn’t have information on the other incidents mentioned.
“We received a call at 4:20 p.m. on May 11 regarding malicious mischief,” Ruschill said. “The store reported that there were kids in the back alley behind the store leaving messes and breaking things.
“We have a patrol check for that area for the next few months.”
Murray did not respond to further questions regarding the incidents listed in her statement.
High school students reported being denied entry to the grocery store beginning May 22. A store official told the teens that staff could no longer handle the after-school rushes and there had been “too much theft,” according to students interviewed for an article about the policy in this week’s Jackson Hole News&Guide.
After school Wednesday, students were freely entering the store, a shift from previous afternoons when an employee had been turning them away.
There are a growing number of shopping centers, amusement parks and even some restaurants requiring teens to be chaperoned during certain hours, according to an Associated Press article about a New Jersey mall requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by someone 21 or older.
The article cited increased incidents of bad behavior, some inspired by social media such as TikTok.
This story was published on June 1, 2023.
