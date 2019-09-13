EVANSTON (WNE) — An Evanston man appeared in Third District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10, changing his plea to guilty to a charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.
Andres Aguilar, who was 32 years old at the time, was originally charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree in addition to the third-degree charge stemming from an incident that occurred in 2018 involving a female victim who was between the ages of 13 and 15 at the time.
An affidavit filed at the time of arrest by Evanston Police Detective Scott Faddis indicates Faddis was called to Evanston Regional Hospital on June 25, 2018, to meet with the victim and her mother. The victim said she had been babysitting at the home of a family friend when Aguilar came to the home and sexually assaulted her. The victim also told detectives it was not the first time Aguilar had sexual contact with her and described an incident that had occurred about a month prior when he had touched her over her clothing.
With the three counts, Aguilar was initially facing up to 55 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; however, through a plea agreement he was sentenced to 18 to 48 months, all suspended other than the 186 days he had been in custody at the Uinta County Jail, and three years of supervised probation.
Judge Joseph Bluemel said he has seen what it does to victims when they have to testify in court and said Aguilar’s decision to plead guilty, accept responsibility and not make the victim testify weighed favorably on his sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.