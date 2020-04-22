AFTON (WNE) — Monday, April 20, two environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit opposing a Lower Valley Energy proposed underground natural gas pipeline.
The Crow Creek Pipeline Project would bring natural gas from Idaho into Star Valley.
The project calls for Lower Valley Energy to build a pipeline from the Montpelier, Idaho area, through the Crow Creek Pass to Star Valley.
Lower Valley Energy has been trucking natural gas to Star Valley to meet customer needs. However, the delivery schedule has been problematic.
In November 2019, the Forest Service approved the project, allowing Lower Valley Energy to build the pipeline through a section of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
The Forest Service approval granted a temporary 50-foot wide right-of-way for pipeline construction and a permanent, 20-foot utility corridor right-of-way.
About 26 miles of the proposed pipeline would cross private land and about four miles would cross state land. The planned construction phase of the project would use about 110 acres of Caribou-Targhee National Forest land.
The Alliance for the Wild Rockies group and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection group filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service, claiming the project will harm grizzly bears and other wildlife in the region.
The environmental groups contend that the Forest Service approval violated the Endangered Species Act; as well as the 2015 Forest Plan relating to sage grouse.
“The current Record of Decision issued by the Forest Service to Lower Valley Energy allows the cooperative to continue to work on the initial stages of pipeline construction,” said Brian Tanabe, communications manager for Lower Valley Energy.
