RIVERTON (WNE) — The couple caught traveling through South Pass in a pickup full of hidden methamphetamine caches has been transferred to Fremont County District Court.
Lander Circuit Court Judge Robert Denhardt found probable cause to send Moranda Standingrock, 43, and her boyfriend Joe Curtis Sr., 49, to the felony-level court Tuesday, despite the rebuts of public defenders James Whiting and Valerie Schoneberger.
The two were stopped outside Lander in a Chevy Silverado bearing registration which linked to Standingrock, because the Fremont County Sheriff's Office had received a confidential informant's report via the Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office stating that Standingrock and another person were bringing at least half a pound of meth from Las Vegas to sell in the Thermopolis area.
When a drug detection canine alerted on the vehicle, authorities searched it, unearthing three pounds of methamphetamine which had been stashed in candles and a cleaning-product can throughout the truck.
At the preliminary hearing in Lander Circuit Court, Schoneberger disagreed that Curtis could be charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine because the drugs were hidden from view, in a truck belonging to Curtis's girlfriend, Standingrock.
"There's no evidence that he had any awareness that there were drugs in the vehicle," Schoneberger said in court.
Curtis was driving the vehicle when it was stopped by Fremont County Sheriff's authorities.
Denhardt said both issues deserved hearing in the higher court.
