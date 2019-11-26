Highways, schools and government offices across southeastern Wyoming were closed on Tuesday as a strong winter storm left from 4 inches to 8 inches of snow overnight — and up to 18 inches at higher elevations — with snow continuing to fall through the morning.
A winter storm warning remained in place for much of southeastern Wyoming through the day Tuesday, with additional snowfall expected to range from 3 to 5 inches in Cheyenne to 1 to 2 inches in Casper, 1 to 3 inches in Torrington, 2 to 4 inches in Laramie and 1 to 3 inches in Rawlins.
The new snow was falling on overnight accumulations ranging from 4.5 inches in Rawlins and 3.5 inches in Laramie to 5 inches in Casper and 10 inches in Cheyenne. Accumulations in the foothills of southeastern Wyoming reached up to 18 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne was closed Tuesday morning due to slick conditions and blowing snow, while motorists were advised to avoid travel on Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper because of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday ordered state offices in Cheyenne closed in advance of the storm, while University of Wyoming officials canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday to give students more time to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Schools in Laramie, Albany, Goshen and Platte counties were also closed due to the storm.
Much of central and southeastern Wyoming remained under a winter storm warning through Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of continued snowfall and occasionally windy weather.
The National Weather Service predicted the storm would continue through much of Tuesday before breaking up Tuesday night and giving way to partly cloudy skies by Wednesday.
However, another winter storm was expected to move into western and southern Wyoming by Thanksgiving, with widespread snow developing by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.