DOUGLAS (WNE) — What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed.
Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
Whitetop stops the growth of nearby plant species, which reduces native biodiversity, crop yields and more. It also is indigestible and toxic to livestock.
This weed completely takes over and impacts recreation, irrigation, farming and the economy. It costs millions of dollars to control it, and the costs increase due to inflation and economic downturn.
“Whitetop has affected every single county in Wyoming for a long time,” President of Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Larry Smith said.
Researchers found that a tiny, plant-feeding gall mite, aceria drabae, can feed and develop on whitetop without threatening native plants and wildlife. These mites, originally from northern Greece, are nearly invisible to the naked eye. They are dispersed on the invasive weed by the wind.
After more than two decades, Wyoming can finally start releasing the mite in Fremont County. As the mites’ population grows, the weed’s seed production will be limited. It won’t be able to spread as quickly.
“This biocontrol agent won’t be the cure of whitetop, but we are excited to have another tool in our toolbox,” Chairman of the Wyoming Biological Control Steering Committee Aaron Foster said. “We hope once the mites are established in Fremont County, we’ll be able to share with other counties and eventually have it everywhere in the state.”
This story was published on Sept. 28, 2022.
