Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10

Albany 1,258

Big Horn 73

Campbell 966

Carbon 104

Converse 98

Crook 74

Fremont 563

Goshen 198

Hot Springs 16

Johnson 77

Laramie 1,271

Lincoln 161

Natrona 1,447

Niobrara 26

Park 382

Platte 150

Sheridan 321

Sublette 40

Sweetwater 245

Teton 147

Uinta 160

Washakie 62

Weston 178

Total 8,017

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10

Albany 1,996

Big Horn 284

Campbell 1,599

Carbon 365

Converse 268

Crook 164

Fremont 1,811

Goshen 273

Hot Springs 58

Johnson 110

Laramie 2,168

Lincoln 365

Natrona 2,166

Niobrara 9

Park 901

Platte 145

Sheridan 878

Sublette 165

Sweetwater 801

Teton 989

Uinta 484

Washakie 178

Weston 265

Total 16,442

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10

Albany 179

Big Horn 35

Campbell 128

Carbon 38

Converse 151

Crook 16

Fremont 249

Goshen 33

Hot Springs 9

Johnson 55

Laramie 576

Lincoln 78

Natrona 487

Niobrara 32

Park 97

Platte 75

Sheridan 216

Sublette 57

Sweetwater 51

Teton 33

Uinta 130

Washakie 19

Weston 56

Total 2,800

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10

Albany 911

Big Horn 238

Campbell 755

Carbon 295

Converse 316

Crook 105

Fremont 1,476

Goshen 102

Hot Springs 51

Johnson 86

Laramie 1,459

Lincoln 278

Natrona 1,190

Niobrara 15

Park 613

Platte 66

Sheridan 765

Sublette 181

Sweetwater 603

Teton 873

Uinta 450

Washakie 128

Weston 142

Total 11,098