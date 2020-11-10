The deaths of 13 more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll from the illness to 127.
The Wyoming Health Department reported Tuesday that the 13 died in five counties from last month to one week ago.
Five of the victims, three women and two men, were all older adults. Four were residents of a long-term care facility. One died within the last week, two died earlier this month and two died last month.
The victims also included three Fremont County residents, two women and one man. The women died last month, while the man died within the last week.
Three Natrona County residents, all women and all residents of long-term care facilities, also died. The state said two of the women died within the last week and the third died late last month.
The other victims were an older Campbell County man who died within the last week and an older Carbon County man who died late last month.
The announcement came as the state posted a new record for new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1,131, pushing the number of active cases in the state up by 820.
Also setting a record was the number of recoveries reported Tuesday, 399.
The numbers combined, along with an increase of 101 in the number of probable cases, left the state with 7,916 active cases, an increase of 820 over Monday.
Natrona County had 1,447 active cases; Laramie County had 1,271; Albany County had 1,258; Campbell County had 966; Fremont had 563; Park had 382; Sheridan had 321; Sweetwater had 245; Goshen had 198; Weston had 178; Lincoln had 161; Uinta had 160; Platte had 150; Teton had 147; Carbon had 104; Converse had 98; Johnson had 77; Crook had 74; Big Horn had 73; Washakie had 62; Sublette had 40; Niobrara had 26, and Hot Springs had 16.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
All Wyoming counties except Niobrara County reported new cases, with three counties seeing case count increases in the triple digits: Natrona at 249, Laramie at 228 and Albany at 157.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 16,442.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 101 to total 2,800 since the pandemic began.
The record for reports of recoveries, of 399 brought to 11,098 the number of people reported to have recovered from confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus.
