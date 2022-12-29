Hunting applications open Jan. 3 for 6 big game, turkey
CODY (WNE) —The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters.
At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3 the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.
Resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk, deer, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and spring wild turkey. The first deadline is Jan. 31 for nonresident elk and resident and nonresident spring wild turkey. It’s also the deadline for the Wyoming Super Tag raffle.
For 2023 planning, hunters can use the Game and Fish Hunt Planner to estimate season dates.
Tentative season information is available for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat. Elk, deer and antelope hunters can use prior season information for the best estimate. Final season information will be published on May 1 with time for hunters to make modifications or withdraw applications. Read about more updates in the 2023 Hunting License Application Information document.
Nonresident applicants for moose and bighorn sheep will need to manually opt-in with their applications to be awarded a preference point if they are unsuccessful in the draw. They will not be automatically purchased if unsuccessful. Otherwise, unsuccessful applicants can apply for a point beginning in July.
Anyone with questions regarding hunting applications or their Game and Fish user account can call (307) 777-4600.
Man spends three weeks in jail for profane outbursts, threats
POWELL (WNE) — A man who spewed obscenities, racial slurs and death threats at passersby and police spent three weeks in jail for his outbursts.
Joseph E. Rauchwater, 47, was arrested the night of Dec. 1, after a citizen reported he was screaming, yelling and threatening to kill people in a City of Powell parking lot.
Powell Police Sgt. Sean Alquist responded from the nearby police station around 11 p.m. and spotted Rauchwater yelling at a passing van. Rauchwater initially ran at the officer but stopped when Alquist told him to, charging documents say.
When police prepared to take Rauchwater into custody, he began bellowing “Curse these mother f—ers” and “No forgiveness, kill ‘em all, their mother, their father, their children,'' followed by the N-word, the affidavit says.
Rauchwater initially pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of breach of peace. However, after being unable to post a $5,000 bond, Rauchwater and his court-appointed defense attorney, Travis Smith, reached a deal with Park County prosecutors.
Rauchwater agreed to plead guilty and prosecutors agreed to recommend he be released from jail, with credit for the 21 days he’d already served.
Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah approved the arrangement Dec. 22.
Court records show Rauchwater has a history of similar offenses.
That includes a June 2019 incident in which he drunkenly walked in and out of oncoming traffic on a state highway south of Saratoga, then swore at and resisted responding officers.
Then, during a separate January 2020 arrest in Saratoga, he reportedly used the N-word and threatened to kill an officer, the officer’s wife and the officer’s children.
Rauchwater has said he suffers the effects of a life-altering head injury.
Burst pipe floods Lovell theater
LOVELL (WNE) — Saturday afternoon a water line broke at Lovell’s historic Hyart Theatre, sending water flowing into the lobby, out onto the sidewalk and into the street.
The break was caused by the recent spate of frigid temperatures across the West.
The theater is closed for now, but the damage could have been much worse, Hyart Redevelopment Committee president Mike Steenbakkers said Tuesday, noting that the damage was limited to the very south portion of the building adjacent to Main Street, mostly the lobby, with the theater itself, projection room, stage and screen left unscathed.
There was no movie scheduled on Saturday, Christmas Eve, and late that afternoon Bible Church pastor Kurt McNabb was driving down Main Street and noticed water pouring out of the lobby and immediately called the Lovell Police Dept.
The burst pipe was above the lobby in an area of the building on the far south end that once housed offices but is now used for storage, Steenbakkers said.
Members of the Hyart staff came to clean up and move things Monday, and Kleen Kare of Powell responded Monday for remediation, placing drying devices in the lobby.
“The Hyart Theatre lobby area suffered serious water damage after the severe cold temperatures burst a pipe last week; we will be closed for movies until further notice,” a statement on the Hyart website reads.
Steenbakkers said that while the damage was serious, it could have been worse.
“We were lucky, because it ran to the front door,” he said. “There was no water in the theater, the projector room, the stage or (near the) screen. It didn’t even run into the restrooms.”
Worland High School marching band heads to Allstate Sugar Bowl
WORLAND (WNE) — Forty-one Worland High School marching band members and eight parental chaperones are on their way to New Orleans with band director Frank Harding.
The group left Worland Tuesday night to head to Denver and flew to New Orleans on Wednesday. On Friday the band will march in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade and then Saturday will perform with other bands for the halftime show.
Harding said the parade begins at 2:30 p.m. (Central Standard Time) on Friday, Dec. 30, and will be covered live by New Orleans station WDSU.
“The band should have a 90-second feature at some point during the parade,” he said. “We are performing our school song, “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy, and “Brick House” by the Commodores for the parade.”
The 89th Allstate Sugar Bowl, with No. 5 Alabama versus No. 9 Kansas State begins at 10 a.m. (Mountain Standard Time) on Saturday, Dec. 31, on ESPN.
Harding said that the halftime show is a joint performance with eight other bands attending the Bowl Game.
The halftime show for the Sugar Bowl is “Top Gun,” so the bands will be playing music from “Top Gun: Maverick.”
In addition to rehearsals, the parade and halftime show, the group also has some sightseeing planned. The band’s itinerary includes a swamp boat tour, Mardi Gras World, a haunted walking tour of the French Quarter and the National World War II Museum.
