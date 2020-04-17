PINEDALE (WNE) — After a year of testing, the Town of Pinedale has been given approval by the Environmental Protection Agency to continue getting its drinking water from Fremont Lake.
Better yet, while there are added expenses to protect the water source, there was no mandate for a $16-million filtration system.
Beginning in July 2018, water samples in Fremont Lake, which provides the Town of Pinedale’s drinking water, started testing positive for fecal coliform – a bacteria that grows in the intestines of warm-blooded mammals.
By the end of August, results were high enough to repeatedly exceed limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA notified the town that it no longer met standards acceptable for a water system that did not use filtration.
Initially, the town was given 18 months to install a pricey filtration system.
Pinedale’s water from Fremont Lake is treated with ultraviolet light and chlorine. It is not filtered to remove large particles that could hide fecal coliform.
The town paid more than $250,000 in studies and testing, adding training for in-house laboratory and staff. Ironically, the high levels measured in 2018 did not return in 2019. Without any positive tests, the town was unable to point a direct finger at what could have been causing the high levels.
The town responded to the EPA with the study and some proposed remedies to minimize future potential contamination.
