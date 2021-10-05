The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 92 on Tuesday, according to Wyoming Health Department figures.
The department’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 341 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 287 new probable cases on Tuesday.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 401, leaving the state with 3,266 active cases.
Natrona County continued to lead the state with the highest number of active cases, 539; Campbell County had 343; Laramie County had 284; Fremont County had 261; Park had 218; Uinta had 209; Sheridan had 204; Sweetwater had 141; Washakie had 139; Albany had 137; Lincoln had 119; Big Horn had 105; Converse had 99; Goshen had 87; Sublette had 78; Platte had 63; Carbon had 49; Johnson had 42; Crook had 40; Teton had 39; Weston had 34; Hot Springs had 24, and Niobrara had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 92,517 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 88,210 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus declined by two from Monday to total 195 on Tuesday.
The highest number of COVID patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 48. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.