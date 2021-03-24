The deaths of two more Wyoming residents are tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said an older Natrona County man and an older Park County man both died earlier this month after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The deaths bring to 695 the number of fatalities among Wyoming residents linked to COVID-19.
The deaths were announced on the same day state Health Department figures showed the state had 445 active cases of coronavirus, an increase of 26 from Monday.
However, the department’s figures also showed that 83,321 people have received both doses of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine and another 3,433 people have been vaccinated with the one-dose vaccine.
