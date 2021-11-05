The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 176 on Friday to end the week at less than 3,000.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 276 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 102 new probable cases on Friday.
At the same time, the department received reports of 554 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 2,857 active cases, a decline of 176 from Thursday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state, 536; Laramie Couty had 453; Fremont County had 238; Sheridan County had 200; Uinta had 183; Campbell had 171; Albany had 142; Sweetwater had 137; Park had 97; Goshen had 95; Lincoln had 89; Carbon had 83; Washakie had 63; Weston had 54; Platte had 49; Teton had 46; Converse had 43; Crook had 40; Johnson had 39; Big Horn had 34; Sublette had 30; Niobrara had 23, and Hot Springs had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 105,318. Of those, 101,218 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for coronavirus treatment remained steady Friday at 169.
The highest number of COVID patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 50, while 39 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
