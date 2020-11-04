Another 12 Wyoming residents have died after being infected with the coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday, bringing the number of deaths linked to virus among state residents to 105.
Eleven of the individuals were described as older adults and the same number also had existing health conditions which put patients at a higher risk of serious effects of COVID-19.
Two of the victims were from Big Horn County, an older woman who died late last month and an older man who also died late last month.
Fremont County also saw two residents die as a result of the illness, an older woman who died last month and an older man who died within the last week. In Sweetwater County, two men died within the last week.
Other victims included:
An older Albany County man who died within the last week; An older Campbell County man who died last month; An older Converse County man who died within the last week; An older Laramie County woman who died within the last week; An older Natrona County man who died last month, and an older Platte County man who died within the past week.
The announcement was made as state Health Department figures showed the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 276.
The department said the number of probable cases in the state increased by 149 on Wednesday.
When combined with new reports of 189 recoveries, the state was left with 5,438 active cases, an increase of 224 from Tuesday.
Albany County had 876 active cases Wednesday; Laramie County had 871; Campbell County had 811; Natrona County had 803; Fremont County had 403; Park had 262; Sheridan had 241; Sweetwater had 150; Lincoln had 132; Platte had 129; Goshen had 107; Teton had 104; Uinta had 98; Converse had 91; Weston had 74; Carbon had 63; Johnson had 53; Washakie had 41; Crook had 40; Big Horn had 37; Sublette had 36; Hot Springs had 11, and Niobrara had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New cases were reported in 21 of Wyoming’s 23 cases, with Campbell County reporting the highest number at 48. Fremont County reported 38 new cases.
The increases brought to 12,675 the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since coronavirus first surfaced in Wyoming in mid-March.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased 149 on Wednesday to total 2,369 since pandemic began.
The number of people to have recovered from confirmed and probable cases grew to 9,501 on Wednesday, an increase of 189 from Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.