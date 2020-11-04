Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Albany: 876

Big Horn: 37

Campbell: 811

Carbon: 63

Converse: 91

Crook: 40

Fremont: 403

Goshen: 107

Hot Springs: 11

Johnson: 53

Laramie: 871

Lincoln: 132

Natrona: 803

Niobrara: 5

Park: 262

Platte: 129

Sheridan: 241

Sublette: 36

Sweetwater: 150

Teton: 104

Uinta: 98

Washakie: 41

Weston: 74

Total: 5,438

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4

Albany: 1,517

Big Horn: 242

Campbell: 1,271

Carbon: 313

Converse: 238

Crook: 121

Fremont: 1,426

Goshen: 182

Hot Springs: 49

Johnson: 98

Laramie: 1,577

Lincoln: 325

Natrona: 1,513

Niobrara: 6

Park: 676

Platte: 122

Sheridan: 702

Sublette: 147

Sweetwater: 604

Teton: 840

Uinta: 411

Washakie: 159

Weston: 136

Total 12,675

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3

Albany: 166

Big Horn: 26

Campbell: 119

Carbon: 37

Converse: 130

Crook: 11

Fremont: 210

Goshen: 27

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 40

Laramie: 509

Lincoln: 65

Natrona: 374

Niobrara: 14

Park: 89

Platte: 64

Sheridan: 186

Sublette: 50

Sweetwater: 34

Teton: 33

Uinta: 107

Washakie: 16

Weston: 53

Total: 2,369

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4

Albany: 801

Big Horn: 222

Campbell: 575

Carbon: 285

Converse: 273

Crook: 91

Fremont: 1,215

Goshen: 96

Hot Springs: 47

Johnson: 83

Laramie: 1,207

Lincoln: 255

Natrona: 1,072

Niobrara: 15

Park: 500

Platte 53

Sheridan: 641

Sublette: 160

Sweetwater: 484

Teton: 767

Uinta: 417

Washakie: 127

Weston: 115

Total: 9,501

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.