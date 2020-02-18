LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Texas at El Paso announced this month that the University of Wyoming’s provost, Kate Miller, is a finalist for its Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs position. Miller declined to comment on her candidacy Monday.
Miller is one of five finalists and is scheduled to visit UTEP March 5-6 and engage in a forum with faculty and staff.
A graduate of Princeton and Stanford universities, Miller previously worked at UTEP from 1991 to 2008. She began her work at UTEP as a research specialist before she eventually became the university’s associate dean of the College of Science.
In 2009, she began working as the dean for Texas A&M’s College of Geosciences.
Miller was hired as UW’s provost in 2016 at a salary of $300,000. In May 2019, the board of trustees increased her pay to $325,000.
In addition to the title of provost, Miller also holds the title of Vice President for Academic Affairs.
If she were to imminently leave UW, it would task the university with a second vice presidential search.
In September, UW suddenly announced it had parted ways with then Vice President of Student Affairs Sean Blackburn. Kimberly Chestnut is now serving in that position in an interim capacity.
