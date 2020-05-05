POWELL (WNE) — A 41-year-old Cody man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while hunting for antlers in the Sunlight area Friday morning.
Spencer Smith suffered “severe” injuries to his neck, along with other injuries, and was airlifted from the area to a Billings hospital around noon, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
At the time, “Smith was described as being alert and in stable condition,” said Charla Baugher-Torczon, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
Smith had been looking for antlers in the East Painter Creek drainage, north of the Sunlight Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area, when he encountered the grizzly, according to a release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Following the attack, Smith sent an SOS from his satellite communication device, with the sheriff’s office receiving the distress signal around 10:47 a.m.; Smith reported that he was attempting to make his way back to his four-wheeler.
Friday’s bear attack — the first of 2020 — followed a year in which no people were injured by bears in Wyoming for the first time in more than a decade.
The attack occurred a couple hours after the Sunlight Wildlife Habitat Management Area opened for the season. The area had opened to humans at 8 a.m. Friday after being closed since mid-December to protect wintering elk.
“Bears are out and active, and people should continue to be vigilant if enjoying the outdoors in bear country,” said Dan Thompson, the large carnivore section supervisor for the Game and Fish. The department is currently investigating the details of Friday’s incident.
