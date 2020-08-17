CASPER (WNE) — The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday approved a controversial forest restoration project in southeastern Wyoming aimed at addressing mountain pine beetle infestation, the severity of wildfires and other shifting forest vegetation conditions.
The Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis project, known as LaVA, grants the Forest Service the authority to remove and sell beetle-killed timber, with the goal of reducing the risk of wildfires and improving overall forest conditions.
The plan’s approval also allows several types of forest management treatments to occur across 288,000 acres throughout the next 15 years, including prescribed burns and tree thinning in the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountain ranges.
Thursday’s record of decision marks the completion of the environmental review required under the National Environmental Policy Act. Accomplishing the condition-based review affords agencies the flexibility to execute smaller management projects over the next 15 years, without triggering another full federal environmental review.
“The LaVA project decision will provide us an amazing opportunity to increase the pace and scale of landscape restoration on the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountain ranges,” Forest Supervisor Russ Bacon said.
Part of the impetus to develop the long-term forest management plan came in response to the uptick in frequency and severity of wildfires in the region.
“LaVA will give us a long-term foundation to implement fuels reduction projects that reduce the risk of catastrophic fire,” Bacon continued. “There will be real benefits to reducing threats to public and firefighter safety, damage to property, as well as natural and cultural resources.”
