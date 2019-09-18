SHERIDAN (WNE) — An adult male black bear was euthanized by Wyoming Game and Fish personnel in Dayton early Monday morning after receiving repeated food rewards over the past several days, according to a press release from WGFD.
WGFD received the first report of a bear in Dayton on Sept. 9, when a resident near Scott Park called to say a bear had gotten into garbage. The next day, the department received a second report of a bear getting into garbage two blocks away from the first incident.
As reports and sightings continued in the following days, traps were set for the bear, but the effort was unsuccessful. Additionally, WGFD personnel spent several hours going door-to-door in Dayton, notifying residents of the situation and asking them to secure attractants.
At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a bear was reported walking down Smith Street in Dayton, the press release stated. Responding personnel were unable to locate the bear. At 12:30 a.m. Monday, another sighting of the bear was reported. WGFD personnel located the bear in an unattached garage near a residence. The decision was made to euthanize the bear because of its documented history of getting into trash and willingness to stay in town.
