Wyoming’s towns offer a wide variety of activities for those looking for something different and fun to do this weekend.
Encampment’s 34th Annual Sierra Madre Winter Carnival, held Friday and Saturday, will feature snowman painting, a treasure hunt, sled races and human saucer bowling — not to mention the annual snowmobile race and snow golf. The event is capped off on Saturday with Casino Night at the Opera House. Those handy in the kitchen can vie for cash prizes in the bread, chili or cake cook-off. See https://www.wyomingcarboncounty.com/events/9-sierra-madre-winter-carnival for more information.
The Soupenanny and Hootenanny Saturday in Dubois — a soup and bread cook-off — will feature cash prizes for the best bakers and chili makers, samples for all and live musical entertainment. Donations go to Needs of Dubois. See https://windriver.org/event/soupenanny-hootenanny/.
Don your kilt, grab your sporran and celebrate the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns in Rock Springs on Saturday. Held at Western Wyoming Community College, Scottish Burns Night will include poetry reading, music and dancing, in addition to some samples of Scottish delicacies. (Mmmm! Haggis!) Admission is free. For more information, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/about/media/press-releases/scottish-burns-night.php.
Hankering for some wild game meat? Head to the 8th Annual Beast Feast at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell on Saturday, where you’ll find vendors of Western art and hunting and fishing gear, games, seminars on hunting, game appetizers and a shooting gallery. Dinner is free, but reservations are required. (Call 307-250-3866.) See https://business.powellchamber.org/events/details/8th-annual-beast-feast-2020-23648.
The Cowboy State Games are slated for this weekend at the CAM-PLEX in Gillette, where the winners of the indoor softball and pickleball tournaments will qualify for the National Congress of State Games. See https://www.cam-plex.com/events/2020/cowboy-state-games for more information.
And finally, for something completely different, there’s Drag Bingo at the Radisson Hotel in Cheyenne on Saturday night. For mature audiences, the evening’s festivities include four games of bingo, a comedy show and performances by the Glitter Drag Troupe (https://www.cheyenne.org/event/drag-bingo/14625).
