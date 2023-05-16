Beware of those who tout liberty but don't embody it
From the May 14 Casper Star-Tribune:
Before you start reading this, take a minute and ask yourself how you define liberty.
Maybe you define it as being free from government interference. Or maybe it’s a society that values one’s own autonomy. Or perhaps more simply: It’s the ability to have control over your own life.
You probably didn’t think that liberty is about a government official deciding which books are best for your child. You probably didn’t think that it’s lawmakers prohibiting business owners from choosing health and safety rules that make the most sense for their companies. And it’s highly unlikely you thought about the state unilaterally taking away local government autonomy.
And yet, all of those examples were proposed by politicians who portray themselves as defenders of liberty. It’s as if the ideal of liberty has been co-opted to impose top-down solutions that further one ideology over all others.
Let’s examine each example. Starting last year, a group of parents — many associated with the organization Moms for Liberty — began to challenge certain library books in Wyoming schools. They contend these books are not appropriate for children. Some of the books deal with fraught topics — sexuality, violence and drug addiction — and they wanted them removed and banned.
There are certainly parents who would look at these books and say, “Not for my kid.” But there are also parents who prefer their children to learn about difficult topics while still living at home. Who then should decide what’s best for a child? The book opponents want to take a choice that now resides with parents and give it to the government. Would you call that liberty?
Let’s turn to the second example. A group of state lawmakers, some of whom are associated with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, wanted this past session to create a law that would have prohibited business owners from setting their own rules related to masks and vaccines. For example, a small business owner who is immunocompromised while undergoing cancer treatment wouldn’t have the power to say to her customers, “Please wear a mask while coming into my shop.” And customers wouldn’t have the power to “vote with their feet” by deciding what rules they prefer. Does that approach, which failed in committee, seem like an example of a government that respects private property rights?
Finally, let’s consider another piece of legislation that was designed to prevent local jurisdictions from deciding their own rules about rodeos. The measure was pushed by lawmakers who worried that some communities in Wyoming might choose to ban the events. Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that the elected leaders of Jackson voted to bar rodeos within the city limits. The decision might make you angry. It might be based on inaccurate preconceptions about rodeos. It might go against our idea of Western culture. But even if all of those are true, should the lawmakers representing Casper and Cheyenne and Gillette tell the people of Jackson what’s best for their community? Would you consider that an example of a state that values liberty?
The common thread through all of these examples is that too many of our leaders value liberty only when it serves to further their beliefs. But liberty should be a first principle, an ideological compass to keep your way, not a rhetorical device to cast aside whenever it’s inconvenient. If you believe parents should decide what’s best for their children, if you believe business owners should set rules for their own shops, if you believe a town council and not the statehouse should decide the values of a community, then it shouldn’t matter what the books or the rules or the values are. There’s a principle to uphold.
We know there’s nothing we can say that will convince a politician to stop co-opting values like liberty and freedom. But we hope that readers, the next time they hear politicians speak, will take a moment to consider whether their words and their policies are consistent. It’s not enough to say you believe in giving people freedom to make their own choices. It only matters if you put those values into practice.
Food storage and falling sky
From the May 15 Cody Enterprise:
“The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”
That misleading warning is likely the one thing you remember about Chicken Little. The young chicken’s heart was in the right place even though the warning itself was dubious.
If the sky really was falling, that would be a major catastrophe, and Chicken Little wanted to make sure Goosey Loosey, Turkey Lurkey and the rest were safe.
Similar fairy tale musings have been spurred in recent months by Park County Commissioners’ discussions with citizens Larry Dodge and Larry French, who are seeking county funds to invest in the future food security of Park County.
Dodge and French’s plan involves purchasing enough freeze-dried food to feed a third of the county for at least a month — at the cost of $2.65 million a month.
The duo cited a variety of hypothetical emergencies that could necessitate the use of this stored food, from an electromagnetic pulse to an economic crisis.
We’ll concede French and Dodge one point: There’s no telling what unexpected emergencies the future holds. We’ve all been made painfully aware of that in the past few years.
The only thing predictable about life is its unpredictability. And maybe one day, we’ll look back and see the wisdom in Dodge and French’s plan.
But it’s hard to justify shelling out taxpayer dollars on food storage for the future when there are known problems in the community right now.
The Enterprise has reported in recent months that local food pantries have seen substantial increases in use. Why invest in the far-out “what ifs” when we can work on solving the current problems that could eventually eliminate those “what ifs?”
The thought behind Dodge and French’s plan is admirable. But if you want to make a difference in the community, there are many more practical places to invest that $2.65 million to strengthen Park County, both in the present and the future.
— By Stephen Dow
CHS Senior Party is "large, safe, fun"
From the May 10 Cody Enterprise:
We applaud the parents who are sponsoring the senior class party for 2023 graduates of Cody High School and Heart Mountain Academy for their emphasis on students’ safety.
The party is not sponsored by the school, but is parent-driven. Parent volunteers do all of the planning, preparation, chaperoning and work leading up to the event.
Set for the night of graduation, May 27, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., the event will take place at the rec center. The goal of the effort is to provide a “large, fun and safe event” for 2023 high school graduates, said Elizabeth Radakovich, the parent heading up the 2023 CHS Graduation Parent Group.
What parents and the entire community of Cody should appreciate is the emphasis on “safe.”
The party is planned to provide a fun atmosphere for students, with cash prizes at the end to keep graduates from drinking and driving.
In too many communities throughout the U.S., high school graduation night is a time for graduates to try out their new adulthood by partying with alcohol and then driving.
Recently graduated students are beginning life on their own. They will make some mistakes along the way, but this party should help keep most of them from making a big mistake on the night of graduation.
We are grateful to all of the parent volunteers and those who have given monetary and other donations to the party. You are doing a great service to the community of Cody.
Others wishing to contribute can write a check to CHS Senior Party and mail it to Cody High School, Attn: Cortney Williams, 1225 10th St., Cody, WY 82414.
Your contribution could prevent a student from making a terrible decision and could even save a human life.
— By John Malmberg
County salary plan needs work
From the May 10 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
When talking about increasing wages to keep the valley functioning, most residents think about filling plow driver positions to keep roads cleared, lifeguards to keep the community pool open on weekends, dispatchers to take a growing number of emergency calls, and planning staff to speed up the permitting process for construction projects.
So when Teton County commissioners recently discussed a draft of significantly increased salary levels for employees, many elected officials and department heads were pleased with the raises but reacted with concern about pay equity across employees, discrepancies between departments, and trust in the process.
Under the draft proposal, department head salaries could be adjusted to between 19% and 37% over current averages in the coming years. Meanwhile, the majority of the dozens of unfilled jobs are the lowest paid roles, like lifeguards, other Parks and Rec staff and recycling operators. The bottom few tiers of employees would see the smallest percentage pay increases, which is where dramatically changed compensation is necessary if filling vacancies is the true priority.
OneDigital, the county’s $80,000 wage consultant, gave recommendations including a massive 55% salary increase in the middle pay range for the county commissioners’ administrator, which could ultimately reach nearly a maximum of $350,000 per year. For reference, that’s more than double the governor of Wyoming’s salary.
County elected officials and department directors expressed frustration about lack of involvement and transparency in the process. They’re to be commended for speaking up for pay equity for their teams, and commissioners did well to agree.
Last Wednesday’s meeting included commissioners setting a cap of 20% pay increase of their base wage for any employee in the first year.
But the tide did not rise equally for everyone, and the proposal left those at the lower end of the spectrum with single-digit increases.
Building a top-heavy compensation structure is the wrong approach for Teton County. We support increasing pay for public employees. But if the goal is hiring to fill the major vacancies, it’s important to increase the lowest levels of employee salaries first. Local families should be able to use the local Rec Center, but without sufficient staffing the hours have been limited.
Commissioners should carefully consider which positions need big pay increases. A glance at advertised vacant positions shows it’s not department heads or the county administrator.
We should slow down to get this plan right.
Thankful for all mothers
From the May 11 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Whether the lessons were good or bad, harsh or loving, the influence from a mother is something a child will carry with them forever. Mothers come in all shapes and sizes, biological or surrogate, step-parents or a close family friend, and all of them deserve thanks for the difference they make.
As they say, without mothers none of us would be here, for we could not exist without them, and for that they deserve thanks.
Life is a gift given by mothers, and no matter the role they played in your life, for that we should be thankful.
As we think about the mothers in our lives, the News Letter Journal would like to encourage all moms to support each other instead of judge, to encourage instead of undermine, and to recognize that most mothers are doing the best they can.
Everyone has come from a different journey, and there is no right way to raise a child. Whether you are all organic or feed your kids processed foods, whether you are a sports mom or a video game mom, and whether you are a gentle mom or a rough and tumble mom, all journeys are valid.
On Mother’s Day — and every day for that matter — moms are not only battling the crazy world we live in, but are often fighting an internal battle to do what they feel is right for their families. Instead of bringing others down, we must support and encourage.
Thanks to all the moms out there that have gone above and beyond, to those who sacrificed and loved unconditionally. To you, we owe it all.
Happy Mother’s Day from the News Letter Journal.
City council should be open to revising chicken policy
From the May 9 Powell Tribune:
The Powell City Council should be open to more cackling about hens.
Last week, all but one councilor opposed a proposal to allow more than four birds on city lots. A common refrain for not doing so appeared to be the concern that opening up the door to more discussion could lead to more people speaking up about their likes — and dislikes — about the current program.
Seeing as that policy is nearly 10 years old, why not be open to policy revisions becoming a bigger discussion?
A lot has changed in the last decade. There are more people in town — more people new to the area in general — and backyard chickens have become quite trendy since COVID-19 led more people to look for local food sources, and avian influenza leading to an egg shortage and high prices.
Even if it opens up a can of worms, maybe it’s time to open that can? (Chickens love worms anyway.)
Maybe people want more regulations than they did in the past, although I suspect a lot of people would be OK with loosening them, whether that’s in the number of hens allowed or the restrictions on where the hens can be located.
It is interesting that the Park County town most connected to agriculture would be the one with the strictest rules on a common farm animal. Now, full disclosure, I’m a chicken tender myself and our family has enough birds that we need to sell eggs to keep them from taking over the counter. But we live outside Ralston in rural Park County. So, while I have a hard time seeing why someone wouldn’t love to hear hens cackling and bawking all day long, I fully understand that I’m quite biased.
However, I also believe in regulations being as limited as possible and used only when needed, as is the case with Cody’s policy on chickens. In Cody, residents don’t need to make an official request to have chickens and they don’t have to limit themselves, except for being limited to hens. However, residents who don’t do a good job of taking care of their chickens and emanate the smell of weeks of chicken poop, or who have so many birds they can’t keep them all in a proper space, can still be dealt with. All it takes is for a neighbor to complain, and then the police — usually the community service officer — get involved. At that point, with the knowledge that at least one neighbor is inconvenienced by the flock, a better arrangement can be made. Maybe the chicken owner is required to lessen their number of chickens, or provide a better enclosure?
You could certainly argue that regulations should be more proactive than this, and maybe you’re right. If the city council would be willing to look more closely at the policy and possible changes, maybe a large majority would come out in favor of the regulations in place? If so, that’s fine.
However, it may be that recent trends have made people more willing to be around chickens? I mean, who doesn’t love freshly laid eggs?
Either way, we shouldn’t be afraid to open that can of worms and see if the policy is still fresh, or it’s gotten a little rotten.
— By Zac Taylor
Corner crossing an ongoing problem with no easy solution
From the May 13 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
For as long as humans have staked their claim to a piece of land, there have been disputes over that ownership and the rights that go along with it.
But there’s one ongoing property dispute in Wyoming that — on the surface, at least — borders on the ridiculous. It involves a Carbon County ranch owner who claims a group of hunters from Missouri have devalued his property by millions of dollars simply by stepping from one corner of public land to another through the airspace over his land.
This corner-crossing dispute began 18 months ago, but its roots go back much, much farther. You see, back in the 1800s, when railroads were rapidly expanding westward, the federal government provided land subsidies to these companies in an effort to encourage higher-quality work.
In their infinite wisdom, government officials decided that, since the land near where the tracks were being laid had already been surveyed and marked in 640-acre sections, it would give the odd-numbered parcels to the railroads and keep the even-numbered ones.
The resulting checkerboard pattern affects an estimated 8.3 million acres of public land, with 2.4 million of that in the Equality State. It’s also created conflicts, as groups of hunters and others trying to enjoy public lands have met resistance from private property owners.
The latest high-profile case began in October 2021, when the Missouri hunters attempted to cross between parcels 14 and 24 near Rattlesnake Pass Road without trespassing on Elk Mountain Ranch, owned by Fred Eshelman and his company, Iron Bar Holdings LLC.
Rather than walk around the two steel fence posts clearly marked with “No Trespassing” signs, they set up their custom-built, A-frame ladder, climbed over the posts, pulled the ladder onto public land and continued their hunt.
That wasn’t acceptable to Mr. Eshelman. He had the county sheriff arrest the men for trespassing. Later, it took a Carbon County jury less than two hours to find them not guilty.
That wasn’t the end of it, though. Mr. Eshelman filed a civil lawsuit against the men in federal court, claiming their violation of the airspace over his land devalued it by somewhere between $7.75 million and $9.4 million.
Now, at this point, you’re probably saying to yourself, “Good grief! How in the world did he come up with those figures?” The numbers don’t really matter. What matters is that Mr. Eshelman — a wealthy North Carolina resident whose ranch covers 22,045 acres, much of which is prime hunting land — figured they were large enough to get the hunters to admit they were wrong, settle out of court and keep others like them from trying to use similar pieces of public land.
What he didn’t count on was that the hunters would gain the support of public land advocacy groups like Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. They have taken up the cause, helping to raise money for the case and asking U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl to dismiss the lawsuit based on the belief that the 1885 Unlawful Enclosures Act prevents private landowners from blocking access to public land.
WyoFile’s Angus M. Thuermer Jr. reports that Mr. Eshelman now says he’ll drop the monetary claim if the judge rules in his favor.
Regardless of whether Judge Skavdahl issues a “summary judgment” ruling or decides the case should go to trial later this year, it’s obvious that something needs to be done to prevent such cases in the future. What that “something” is, though, is far from clear.
Since corner crossing isn’t covered by federal law, it’s left up to each state to decide whether it’s legal or not. No state has a law declaring corner crossing legal or illegal, and groups on both sides of the issue have filed supporting documents in this case, arguing that previous court decisions support their position.
The result has been inconsistency, with some counties prosecuting people who corner-cross and others turning a blind eye to it.
We can see both sides. Private landowners argue that with more people wanting to recreate in the West, freely allowing corner crossing will mean more people harassing livestock and damaging private property. Hunters and others wishing to use the public land see more wealthy people buying up large swaths of property and blocking them out on a technicality.
According to a May 2022 article in Outdoor Life magazine, a variety of solutions have been proposed, ranging from recreational easements to programs that compensate private landowners for allowing public access. The Bureau of Land Management also is working to buy some of these 640-acre sections in areas that have “high conservation or recreation value” through the Federal Land Transaction Facilitation Act, which was passed and signed into law in 2000. Others have suggested land swaps.
The Wyoming Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers was unsuccessful in its attempt to get a state legislative committee to discuss the issue during the interim before the 2024 budget session. And a bill proposed earlier this year to create a trespass exemption for corner crossing in state law died in the Senate.
What we really need is more friendly conversations, in which hunters seek out landowners to get their permission before they step into this gray area. Short of that, unless Congress decides to step in and offer a solution, cases like this are likely to continue.
David Adler: In defense of clergy, Supreme Court strikes blow for religious liberty
In 1977, in McDaniel v. Paty, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling that held unconstitutional one of the last anticlerical remnants of the founding era, a 1796 Tennessee law that prohibited ministers and priests from holding public office.
The statute, drafted at the dawn of the republic in the name of separation of church and state, reflected a widespread legal policy among the early states that sought to curb the outsized role that clergy played in English public affairs and the colonies, in which laws respecting establishments of religion were a commonplace. The principle of banning religious officials from holding public office had enjoyed the support of the influential English philosopher, John Locke, as well as Thomas Jefferson. James Madison and John Witherspoon, the only minister who signed the Declaration of Independence, opposed such restrictions.
By 1796, several of the state laws banning religious leaders from holding office had been repealed. Eleven of the original 13 states contained such provisions. The Bill of Rights had been ratified in 1791, and although it would not be held applicable to the states until the 1920s, state leaders became increasingly drawn to Madison’s objection that citizens should not be required to choose between civil rights and religious rights. Prohibiting clergy from holding public office ran afoul of the values embodied in the First Amendment.
In 1977, Paul A. McDaniel, a Baptist minister, filed as a candidate to serve in Tennessee’s constitutional convention. Another candidate, Selma Cash Paty, brought a lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment that McDaniel was barred by the anticlerical statute and should be disqualified. A lower court held the state law violated the First and 14th Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom. McDaniel was elected with more votes than the combined total of his three opponents. After the election, the Tennessee Supreme Court reversed the lower court, ruling that the statute did not restrict McDaniel’s freedom of religion.
The court held that the state’s interest in maintaining separation of church and state justified restrictions imposed by the statute. The court said that the state constitution had prohibited clergy from serving in the legislature because they “are by their profession dedicated to God and the care of souls and ought not to be diverted from the great duties of their functions.”
But the U.S. Supreme Court in a unanimous opinion authored by Chief Justice Warren Burger, struck a blow for religious liberty and declared that the statute violated McDaniel’s First Amendment right to freedom of religion. Burger, nominated to the Court by President Richard Nixon, was unpersuaded by the rationale invoked by Tennessee to deny religious liberty to members of the clergy. Burger concluded, “the American experience provides no persuasive support for the fear that clergymen” will promote religious interests and values.
The principal vice of the statute, Burger wrote, was that it made the ability to exercise civil rights — holding public office — conditional on the surrender of religious rights, in violation of McDaniel’s free exercise of religion. McDaniel should not be forced to choose between civil rights and religious rights.
The decision was unanimous, but Justices weighed in with different rationales for striking down the law. Justice William Brennan, named to the Court by Dwight Eisenhower, held that the Tennessee statute essentially constituted a test of religious belief, in violation of the Oath Clause of Article VI of the Constitution, which forbids, as we discussed last week in the column on Torcaso v. Watkins, the requirement of a religious test or oath.
Brennan agreed with Burger that governmental imposition of the burden to choose between one’s religious beliefs and the wish to hold office is an unconstitutional restriction on the free exercise of religion. And the Establishment Clause, he said, denies to government the authority to discriminate against religious persons seeking public office. The state, he wrote, may not “fence out” those whom it believes to be “overinvolved in religion,” for “religionists,” like all other members of society, are entitled to the “full measure of protection” when it comes to freedom of speech and association and political activity in general.
Justice Byron White, nominated to the Court by President John F. Kennedy, identified yet another flaw in the statute. He believed that the law violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The mischief, White wrote, lay in the fact that the statute, which was specific to clergy, implies that ministers are less capable of preventing outside interests from interfering with their governmental service than anyone else.
The Tennessee statute targeted clergy based on rationales, once well-grounded as a response to the great power that the Anglican Church wielded in England. But the Bill of Rights and evolving notions of civil rights and liberties in the early years of the American republic indicated that the hurly-burly of American politics could embrace the voices of ministers in discussions and debates about the future of country, without fear that they would eclipse those of non-religionists.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
