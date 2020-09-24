Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24

Albany: 196

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 58

Carbon: 27

Converse: 39

Crook: 12

Fremont: 74

Goshen: 21

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 64

Lincoln: 41

Natrona: 123

Niobrara: 1

Park: 31

Platte: 11

Sheridan: 72

Sublette: 25

Sweetwater: 9

Teton: 42

Uinta: 31

Washakie: 1

Weston: 5

Total: 891

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24

Albany: 384

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 246

Carbon: 192

Converse: 79

Crook: 32

Fremont: 612

Goshen: 73

Hot Springs: 32

Johnson: 24

Laramie: 508

Lincoln: 135

Natrona: 421

Niobrara: 2

Park: 200

Platte: 19

Sheridan: 199

Sublette: 70

Sweetwater: 310

Teton: 496

Uinta: 283

Washakie: 104

Weston: 21

Total 4,488

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24

Albany: 77

Big Horn: 6

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 30

Converse: 33

Crook: 6

Fremont: 80

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 164

Lincoln: 31

Natrona: 86

Niobrara: 2

Park: 18

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 71

Sublette: 20

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 33

Uinta: 64

Washakie: 9

Weston: 6

Total: 817

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24

Albany: 265

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 220

Carbon: 193

Converse: 73

Crook: 26

Fremont: 604

Goshen: 60

Hot Springs: 35

Johnson: 27

Laramie: 604

Lincoln: 124

Natrona: 380

Niobrara: 3

Park: 185

Platte 13

Sheridan: 194

Sublette: 64

Sweetwater: 317

Teton: 486

Uinta: 314

Washakie: 106

Weston: 22

Total: 4,364

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.