Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.