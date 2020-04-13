ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Two women were killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs.
At 12:44 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area of milepost 99 for a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. A short time later, troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at milepost 101.
A driver of a westbound 2007 Honda Accord was unable to avoid an eastbound 2013 Toyota Avalon traveling on the wrong side of the interstate, according to a press release. The two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes.
Neva L. Moses, 87, of Rock Springs has been identified as the driver of the Toyota. She was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Honda has been identified as 48-year-old Valerie A. Chrisman of Longmont, Colorado. Chrisman also died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
Driver inattention on the part of Moses is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
These are the 17th and 18th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 39 in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 24 in 2017 to date.
