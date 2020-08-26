RAWLINS (WNE) — Local air medical and ground ambulance crews were busy hauling survivors to area hospitals Tuesday morning after a plane was reported to have crashed near the Rawlins Municipal Airport.
According to the Rawlins Police Department, the plane, a small Lake Amphibian LA-4-200 aircraft equipped with runway capabilities, crashed in a construction area between the runway and Beechcraft Street just after 7 a.m. The plane was observed by witnesses to have just taken off from the airport.
On scene, emergency personnel located three occupants trapped inside the plane, the RPD said.
“They were all alive when we got them out,” John Rutherford, Rawlins fire chief, said. “One was out [of the plane] on arrival and we extracted two.”
One of the survivors was flown by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center, in Casper. Remaining flight occupants were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, in Rawlins.
Upon impact, the aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter was immediately detected by a satellite system. The Robinestte Seaplane Base, a St. Cloud, Florida airport used by Jesse McNeil, the plane’s owner, picked up the signal.
Upon notification, Greg O’Neil, a retired pilot who claims to be McNeil’s friend, told the Rawlins Times on Tuesday that McNeil, a well-known author and adventurer from New Hampshire, was en route to the San Juan Islands, in Washington State.
The high elevation of the Rawlins airport, McNeil speculated, could be a leading factor behind the crash, saying McNeil’s type of aircraft does “better at lower elevations.”
“That’s pushing the airplane’s performance,” he said. “It demands fine attention to detail.”
