LOVELL (WNE) — A Lovell woman faces manslaughter charges after allegedly shooting her husband twice the afternoon of July 9. Sandra Ford, 79, was immediately taken into custody Thursday afternoon after being determined a suspect in her husband Archer’s death by the Lovell Police Department.
The two were married for more than 50 years, according to Lovell Police Chief Dan Laffin.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, dispatch received a call at 4:17 p.m. from Sandra stating that she had shot her husband. According to a statement Sandra allegedly made to the Lovell police, the incident occurred when Archer entered her
bedroom unwelcomed. According to the affidavit, Sandra stated that Archer began throwing pillows and other items at her mirror before starting to growl at her and approach her.
According to the affidavit, Sandra said Archer then made a fist at her, threatening to kill her.
After retrieving a gun in her dresser drawer without arousing Archer’s attention, Sandra allegedly stated to police that she shot Archer once near the right shoulder and shot him a second time when he continued to approach her, resulting in his death. According to alleged statements made in the affidavit, Sandra told officers she thought if she just pointed the gun at Archer, that he would calm down
and leave and that she did not intend to kill him.
An alleged statement within the affidavit also states that Sandra had pointed a gun on earlier occasions to scare Archer. Laffin said the officers have responded to multiple calls related to domestic violence between the couple, and various threats had been made by both of them to each other, according to the affidavit. Sandra has since been released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.