LARAMIE (WNE) — After just the first day of fall classes at the University of Wyoming, a sexual assault allegedly occurred in one of the university’s dormitories, according to an email from UW.
According to UW’s police logs, staff reported the Downey Hall “sex offense” Thursday morning. The log indicates the crime occurred at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, when a male perpetrator who was “known to the victim” assaulted a female.
“Advocacy and medical support options were provided to the victim, and the matter is under investigation,” UW’s email stated.
The email was sent for UW to be compliant with the Jeanne Clery Act of 1990, which requires universities to share information about crimes and other safety issues.
The Clery Act requires emergency notifications about imminent dangerous situations, like a tornado. It also requires “timely warnings” about a serious crime, like the one issued Wednesday.
In the last year, UW has sent out four timely notices for sexual assaults.
One of those instances later was discovered not to have allegedly occurred on campus, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said in an email.
In that same timeframe, 14 sexual assaults were reported to UW Police.
Police logs state there was an anonymous report Aug. 21 of a sexual assault occurring in the “campus area.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there were 21 reported rapes in on UW’s campus in 2017, 19 in 2016, and 14 in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.