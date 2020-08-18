CHEYENNE (WNE) — Commercial air service is set to resume Nov. 11 in the capital city, with SkyWest Airlines offering United Express connecting flights to and from Denver International Airport.
The daily flights onboard a 50-seat CRJ200 regional jet will leave Cheyenne in the morning bound for Denver and return to Cheyenne in the evening, according to Wendy Volk, president of the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team.
“This is a wonderful restoration of our freedom to enjoy the convenience of flying from home. And it’s just in time for the holidays,” Volk said in a news release. “It’s also a validation of the fact that, for 18 months after opening the new terminal, Cheyenne had the fastest-growing small airport in the country. The people supported and showed they truly want air service here.”
There has been no commercial service at Cheyenne Regional Airport since April 6, when daily American Airlines flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volk said Sunday she isn't sure when – or if – the flights to Dallas, which had been offered since November 2018, will return.
In April, Volk noted that the demand for that flight had exceeded everyone's expectations, with load factors well above the airline's projections and more than 40,000 total passengers since it was launched. The Cheyenne airport was named the fastest-growing small airport for 2019 in last year's Airport Leaders report, published by the Official Airline Guide.
