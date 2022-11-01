The 1-cent tax benefits our community and should be renewed.
From the Oct. 30 Casper Star-Tribune:
If you’re wondering how to vote on the 1-cent tax in next week’s election, consider what it’s done for our community in the past 48 years. The roads that it’s paid to repair and improve. The water and sewer lines it’s fixed. The police cars and fire engines it’s funded.
Consider the happiness you may have felt watching your children or grandchildren play basketball at the Casper Recreation Center. Consider the warm summer nights watching a performance at the Washington Park Bandshell. The firefighters who arrived quickly at your home during a medical emergency. The fast police response when you called for help late one night.
We use the services supported by the 1-cent tax so often that we often don’t think about it. And yet so many things that contribute to the quality of life in Natrona County, from well-equipped emergency services to quality parks, are supported by the tax.
Wyomingites, as a rule, don’t like taxes. We prefer a small government that doesn’t require a ton of revenue to operate. But for nearly a half century, voters here have recognized that the 1-cent has been a benefit to our community. We hope that recognition carries over on Nov. 8, when voters decide whether to extend it for the 17th time.
The 1-cent is a 1% tax on items bought within Natrona County, though it’s not paid on food from grocery stores or other tax-exempt purchases. Unlike the state sales tax, the optional 1-cent stays entirely within our borders. It’s paid not only by residents, but tourists and business travelers. In fact, according to an analysis performed by the city of Casper, non-residents generate between 10% and 18% of 1-cent revenue.
The average Natrona County family pays about $170 a year in 1-cent taxes, or less than 50 cents a day. For that, it helps support most aspects of public life. We may take for granted that clean water pours out when we turn on the faucet. We assume when we call 911, firefighters will respond quickly and put out the blaze. But all those services require support and upkeep. Fire engines wear out. Pipes break. The 1-cent helps pay for those realities.
We suspect the reason voters continue to back the 1-cent, despite Wyoming’s skepticism toward taxes, is its direct impact on life here. We might argue over what government should do on the margins, but nearly everyone agrees it should provide critical infrastructure like roads and sewers, along with emergency services such as police and fire. That’s where most of the 1-cent money is spent.
We’ve heard critics of the 1-cent say that it should be rejected because all taxes are bad or because government cannot be trusted. But we’ve heard no coherent argument for how we’d financially support infrastructure and emergency services without it. Moreover, imagine Casper without the rec center or drivable roads or adequate fire stations. Is that really what we want?
On Nov. 8, we hope voters will extend the 1-cent tax in Natrona County for a 17th time. It will continue to support the quality of life that we have all come to cherish here.
Wyoming elections are fair, accurate
From the Oct. 26 Cody Enterprise:
We frankly don’t see why there is so much agitation and excitement regarding the removal of absentee ballot drop boxes.
Earlier this month, Wyoming’s interim Secretary of State Karl Allred sent a letter to all county clerks asking for the removal of the boxes.
Incoming secretary of state Chuck Gray campaigned on election integrity and the removal of the boxes.
Park County had already gotten rid of the boxes because of the low number of requested absentee ballots, said Park County Elections Office Clerk Kaitlyn Johnson.
Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union has asked Wyoming counties to continue using the drop boxes as a way to keep eligible voters from becoming disenfranchised. There is no question unguarded absentee drop boxes are more vulnerable than those in secure locations.
However, except for a few documented cases over many decades, Wyoming has been free of voter fraud. And voter disruption or suppression is simply not evident in Wyoming.
There have been charges of stolen elections and election deniers going back many years before the 2020 presidential election by both Democrats and Republicans.
If the actual objective for persons of all political affiliations is to restore confidence in the integrity of elections, all sides need to tone down the rhetoric on voter fraud and voter suppression.
If the objective is to foment dissension, those who question the legitimacy of elections are doing a good job of promoting divisiveness.
Wyoming elections and specifically Park County elections are fair and accurate for the most part.
So we urge you to study the candidates and the issues. Vote intelligently on Nov. 8 and then rest assured the election was legitimate even if you don’t like the results.
— By John Malmberg
Help wanted: People for the plows
From the Oct. 26 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Skiers and riders rejoiced this week as snow hit the valley floor and blanketed the mountain slopes. For decades the first significant snowfall has been celebrated by watching Teton Gravity Research or Storm Show films, waxing the boards and putting away bikes (except for those fat bikes). Whether this will be your first winter or your 50th, the stoke is tangible.
Yet getting to the ski resort, the backcountry or even the grocery store will be more complicated this winter if snowplow drivers can’t be found. The town of Jackson and Wyoming Department of Transportation are advertising for plow drivers. As of last week, the town had only half its usual 11-person plow staff on the payroll, despite offering up to $25 per hour and affordable rental housing.
In the face of commercial development, record-breaking enplanements and increasing population due to the flexible work revolution COVID-19 brought about, there are simple things that have to happen for the valley’s economy to function. Snow removal is close to the top of that list.
With winter on the way, the town is desperate for snowplow drivers. The town already offers to help pay for a commercial driver’s license for anyone willing to take the job.
Word is out: It’s all hands on deck. Now calling all retirees who like to play in the snow, or those who can handle a second or even third job. It’s not glamorous, but consider it an act of service to the community.
Moving snow is an often thankless job that is crucial to winter transportation.
Fortunately, some have stepped up to the steering wheel; there will be some snow plowing, just less frequent and less timely.
If more plow drivers can’t be found, then it’s safe to say we’ll all feel the inconvenience most winter days.
Let’s rally and get these essential jobs filled while we still have time.
Those who can’t drive a plow or run a backhoe can still support snow removal. As you go about your winter, make sure to obey the “no street parking” order, 3 a.m.-7 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 15. Keep your sidewalks and driveway clear (but don’t dump that snow in the street). And offer a wave and thanks to the people who clear our streets.
Town of Jackson snow removal applications are due by Nov. 21; WYDOT positions are open until filled.
Welcoming fans to our neck of the woods
From the Oct. 27 Lovell Chronicle:
What a weekend it is in north Big Horn County, with multiple events that will allow our community to put its best foot forward.
Leading off the events is our annual Downtown Trick or Treat event on Friday, a fun-filled afternoon of little ghosts and goblins traipsing up and down Main Street to collect tasty goodies. It’s a chance for Mom and Dad to visit stores during the process and perhaps gain some early Christmas ideas, but more than that it’s just a fun interaction for parents, kids and merchants.
Postseason sporting events take center stage Friday afternoon as Lovell High School hosts the two-day Class 3A West volleyball tournament and both local football teams host first-round playoff opponents: Rocky Mountain meeting Lingle-Ft. Laramie at 6 p.m. and Lovell taking on Newcastle at 7.
We welcome volleyball fans from far away Pinedale, Lyman, Mountain View and Lander, as well as closer-to-home Powell, Worland and Thermopolis, and we also welcome football fans from Newcastle and Lingle.
Our merchants, motels and restaurants are happy to serve you and make your visit a pleasant one.
If you find some time during the busy weekend, we urge you to pay a visit to the spectacular Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. Start with a visit to the chamber of commerce office on Main Street, the National Park Service Visitor Center just east of town or the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center along the highway east of the Park Service facility.
It just takes only about 15 minutes to reach the spectacular vistas of Big Horn Canyon, most notably the Devil’s Canyon Overlook, just off the park road (Highway 37) that heads directly north two miles east of town off U.S. 14A.
Seriously, if you haven’t visited Big Horn Canyon, you need to take that short jaunt. If you have more time you can continue north, looking for wild mustangs and bighorn sheep along the road. It’s a truly wonderful place that is kind of off the radar compared to Yellowstone or Grand Teton but is stunning in its own right.
Welcome to Lovell and north Big Horn County, sports fans. Here’s hoping your visit is great.
— By David Peck
Election of local district boards not a red and blue thing
From the Oct. 27 Powell Tribune:
Active participation in local elections is a good thing.
Encouraging voter turnout is democracy in action. Endorsement of a favorite candidate or candidates is as American as apple pie.
Wyoming law defines election of trustees in a number of special taxing districts as non-partisan. That’s why there is no primary election for school board, college board, hospital board, fire board and cemetery board, among others, because the primary election is largely a political party winnowing of candidates for a party nomination. The exception, of course, is municipal elections.
With special taxing districts governed by non-partisan boards, there is no party banner in play. Hence, no primary election.
Maybe that statement should be qualified. There has been no official primary election for non-partisan boards. There has been some parry and thrust by supporters loosely defined as conservative-leaning and not so conservative-leaning, focused on the school board election in Powell.
A flyer that has been dropped around the county with sponsorship and payment by the Conservative Roundup PAC doesn’t come out in so many words and say vote for candidates on the basis of the redder the better, but it comes close. It applies a self-described filter of Wyoming conservative values to tell voters how to vote in both partisan and non-partisan races up and down the ballot.
Another group, Wyoming Rising, has been active in promoting its own slate of candidates for the Powell school board. And not surprisingly, the Conservative Roundup PAC has its four picks for the Powell school board, and Wyoming Rising has its own slate of four, and there is no agreement on any of the four on the two lists.
Again, political action in the election process is not in question. Interested, motivated voting blocs are a positive expression of an engaged electorate.
It’s the hyper-partisanship baked into everything that can sour the stew. Election of trustees in non-partisan special districts has always been about supporting candidates knowledgeable, experienced, committed and dedicated to the role of an independent district board member.
From this vantage, it’s OK to keep it that way.
— By Dave Bonner
Consider why party would endorse nonpartisan candidates
From the Oct. 29 The Sheridan Press:
Schools used to be a safe haven. Children throughout the community could find routine there. They could find education, caring adults, meals and friends.
Adults, too, leaned on schools. Schools have long provided educational opportunities for families, connection and support.
While those key characteristics of schools still exist, they have also become tainted by the politics of the day.
School band and choir concerts still exist alongside drama performances, English classes and essays, but the arts must now consider more deeply whether a parent may find any given text offensive or inappropriate despite teachers’ best efforts to expand young people’s ability to think critically.
Football, swimming and other athletic pursuits still dot the week’s events, but now parents, coaches and administrators find themselves discussing things like transgender children and how to best include them in activities.
Children still study social studies, history and current events, but now teachers — even when asked by students — are discouraged from helping young pupils interpret the subjects for fear of accusations of “indoctrination.”
With all that in mind as voters head to the polls in the coming weeks, one must wonder why a political party would insert itself into an election deemed nonpartisan, such as those for local school boards.
According to a quick look at history, nonpartisan elections arose around the Progressive era reforms introduced in the 19th century. Reformers at the time sought to reduce corruption and patronage, increase voter choice, attract more candidates and improve efficiencies by eliminating party influence over the ballot.
The idea, in part, was that by removing party affiliation from some races, voters would be more apt to seek out information on candidates and therefore be better informed when heading to the polls as opposed to voting for a candidate simply because of the party affiliation listed on the ballot.
In addition, some argued, party affiliation should have little to do with some of the duties of the more local offices — such as school boards and city councils — which focus primarily on providing services for area residents.
While pages and hours could be — and have been — spent debating the pros and cons of partisan and nonpartisan races, the merits of each are moot. What becomes relevant, though, are the motives behind political parties inserting themselves into nonpartisan races.
What are the motives? Perhaps it is as simple as the party being asked by its members to guide them. Or, like many other places and traditions once considered “safe havens,” nonpartisan races are a thing of the past and politics of all kinds have infiltrated our lives at all levels.
Motive matters. As you head to the polls, consider endorsements of candidates for nonpartisan races by political parties. Is the endorsement meant to be — at its core — helpful, or does it carry a more specific agenda? Power, perhaps?
Two very different messages from Wyoming K-12 leaders
From the Oct. 29 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Within a span of seven days, two leaders in Wyoming's K-12 public school system took two very different actions. One set an example of how to lead with transparency and concern for others, while the other did just the opposite.
In Laramie County School District 1, Superintendent Margaret Crespo took a page from the book of ethical leadership, showing the community what it means to listen and respond in a timely manner when concerns are brought to the attention of district administrators.
A student and their mother had expressed concern about a photo of a KKK parade float in an English teacher's classroom at Central High School. The parent told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she was disturbed by what the teacher allegedly said in defense of the photo.
Following a meeting between the parent, student, teacher, superintendent and Central Principal Karen Delbridge, electronic messages went out to parents, informing them of the situation and how it was being addressed. In those messages, as well as a WTE reporter's interview with Ms. Crespo, it was emphasized that swift action had been taken to ensure that the photo was no longer visible when it wasn't being used for instructional purposes. The superintendent said both an internal and external investigation had begun, and anything less than an urgent response was unacceptable.
A couple of days later, the teacher issued a statement explaining her position on the issue, and taking responsibility for failing to hide the image from public view when it's not being used in conjunction with lessons about literature from that time period.
It could have ended there. But on Monday, Ms. Crespo sent a message to LCSD1 staff and the community outlining how the district plans to proceed in the wake of the incident. In that two-page message, she noted the district would continue using the restorative practice model, "with the goal of bringing everyone together for a discussion to engage in understanding, recognition and respect."
While not perfect due to power differentials between administrators, teachers and students, this model of encouraging all parties to sit down and talk when issues like this arise is way better than the alternative.
Anyone who was here in 2019 when a student or students posted and distributed a racist and homophobic flyer inside McCormick Junior High has seen first-hand how not to handle such controversies. Former Superintendent Boyd Brown, former McCormick Principal Jeff Conine and other administrators made repeated efforts to downplay the seriousness of that situation, which included blatant examples of bullying and discrimination.
Eventually, after the WTE sued the district for access to a redacted copy of its internal investigation report, the community learned that there was a pattern of improper behavior inside the school that both involved and had been ignored by school administrators.
The KKK photo situation at Central doesn't rise to that level of seriousness, but it's great to see it being handled with more openness and an even higher level of attention. In addition, Ms. Crespo's follow-up letter to the community acknowledged a need to return to the work that had begun pre-pandemic to address the issues of bullying and racism, as well as trainings related to kindness and acceptance.
Such efforts are already underway through the Sources of Strength program, as well as ongoing conversations related to reports of racial discrimination against students of color whose parents are stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. As a community, we need to stand alongside Ms. Crespo and district staff in these efforts to support all students.
There has never been a more crucial time to do so than now, as evidenced by the "press conference" organized by current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder and members of the Moms for Liberty advocacy group. Tuesday morning's event was filled with nothing more than political propaganda, as one speaker after another took the microphone to accuse K-12 public school staff of trying to sexualize students through education about gender identity and making certain books available in school libraries.
Some parents and state lawmakers pledged to fight to protect children from materials they said were pornographic by banning these items and criminally prosecuting those who allow them into Wyoming schools. A handful of far-right legislators reiterated their desire to ban transgender athletes from high school sports teams, define gender reassignment for minors as child abuse and defund the University of Wyoming's gender studies program.
The keynote speaker of the event was Elana Fishbein, the president of the national group No Left Turn in Education, who said western countries suffer from a different kind of STD, a "school-transmitted disease," with educational institutions serving as pipelines for the "sex and transgender industries."
Believing this way is one thing. Having the state's top K-12 school official try to fund it with state money and hold it on state property is inappropriate, to put it mildly. Even after he agreed to sever it from the Wyoming Department of Education, it still carried the message that certain types of children are not welcome in public schools and teachers are not to be trusted.
The only good thing we can say about this event is it's better than having a group with a hidden agenda. At least we know where all of these folks stand and what they hope to accomplish.
We just have to ask: Is this the path we want to be on? Does Wyoming really want to be known as a place that doesn't trust its teachers and school librarians? If not, it's time for those who disagree with the soon-to-be-ex-state superintendent to stand up and be heard.
And as we vote in this year's general election, we need to support those who will fight for the rights of all children, parents, staff and administrators in Wyoming, not just those they agree with.
David Adler: Presidents and former presidents are subject to subpoenas
The 1807 treason trial of Aaron Burr, lost in the mists of early American legal history stirs, at most, only feint recollections among members of the Bar, let alone the general public. But Chief Justice John Marshall’s landmark ruling that the president is required to obey subpoenas represents a principle that is fundamental to American Constitutionalism and the rule of law.
Marshall’s ruling is a grand reminder of the resonance—in the fanatical politics of our time —of the American ideal that all men are equal in the eyes of the law. The principle that the president is subject to the rule of law was succinctly stated by James Wilson, one of the heavyweights in the Constitutional Convention, and a Supreme Court Justice at the dawn of the republic: “Not a single privilege is annexed to his character; far from being above the laws, he is amenable to them in his private character as a citizen, and in his public character by impeachment.” It hardly needs to be mentioned that the law applies equally to sitting and former presidents alike.
At the time of his trial, the disgraced, former vice-president of the United States had few allies. He had been shunned by fellow Jeffersonian Republicans for opportunistically opposing the leader of their party, Thomas Jefferson, in the presidential runoff in the House of Representatives in the presidential election of 1800. And he was exiled by Federalists for killing Alexander Hamilton in their famous duel in 1804.
A grand jury indicted Burr on the charge of treason for instigating war against Spain. The indictment against Burr focused on his activities at Blennerhasset’s Island in the Ohio River on December 10, 1806.
Chief Justice Marshall presided at the trial since his duties as a Supreme Court Justice included assignment as a federal judge for the U.S. Circuit for Virginia. Marshall instructed the jury on the meaning of the Treason Clause—Article III, Section 3—of the Constitution, which provided” “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.”
The government’s case against Burr was weak. The prosecution offered no evidence that Burr had instigated war against Spain and it produced not a single witness, let alone two, to testify to that Burr had engaged in an overt act of levying war against the United States. Burr was acquitted on all charges.
At trial, Burr’s stellar defense team, which included Luther Martin and John Randolph, both delegates to the Constitutional Convention, asked Chief Justice Marshall to subpoena President Jefferson to testify and submit letters that it believed would exonerate Burr. Jefferson replied that personal attendance at a trial would interfere with his duties as president, particularly if he could be hauled to far-off St. Louis, to one court after another. But he offered to testify by deposition, if Burr should “suppose there are any facts within the knowledge of the heads of departments or of myself to give him the benefit of it.”
Jefferson’s plea rested on a serious administrative inconvenience, not a claim of immunity from judicial process. Indeed, Jefferson’s attorney made no such claim. As Marshall stated, “the attorney for the United States avowed his opinion that a general subpoena might issue to the president.”
Marshall left no doubts on this score. “In the provisions of the constitution, and of the statutes, which give the accused the right to compulsory process of the courts, there is no exception whatsoever.” He rejected the practice in England of protecting the King from testimony on grounds that it was incompatible “with his dignity,” because the “principle of the English constitution that the king can do no wrong” was inapplicable to our Constitution, under which, “the president may be impeached and removed from office.” Marshall emphasized that “the president may be subpoenaed and examined as a witness, and required to produce any paper in his possession, is not controverted.”
Marshall acknowledged that a president might have “sufficient motives for declining a particular paper,” but the court would be the final authority on any presidential claim to withhold documents. In the end, the importance to the defense of the disclosure of a document would override presidential refusal to disclose.
Chief Justice Marshall was intent on placing beyond doubt that a subpoena could reach the president. His opinion reflected the conventional view of his time, and even Jeffersonian Republicans agreed. Jefferson, moreover, as an apostle of democracy, was not about to place the executive above the law.
To the end of his life, Marshall considered the Burr trial the most unpleasant experience in his 35 years on the bench. Like many, he was repulsed by Burr’s cynicism and opportunism, particularly after the death of Hamilton, but he took pride in affirming the subordination of the president to the rule of law. The equivalent treatment before the law of presidents and ordinary citizens, he believed, breathed life into the text of the Constitution and the most deeply held principles and values of the republic that he fought to preserve.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
