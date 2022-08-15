Deluge causes flooding in Laramie
LARAMIE (WNE) –- A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm brought heavy rain and hail to Laramie, prompting some areas of the city to experience flooding as storm drains struggled to keep up with the brief, but intense, deluge.
Reports were that parts of downtown had some flooding, along with other areas around the city.
The Laramie Police Department at one time was warning people to steer clear of 3rd and 4th streets north of Harney Street because of the flooding.
The storm came with a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service, but as of press time there had been no reports of damage.
A measurement of just how much rain the area received also hadn’t been reported to the National Weather Service.
This story was posted on August 14, 2022.
———
COVID on the downswing as monkeypox response ramps up
JACKSON (WNE) — The Teton County Health Department has shifted attention to monkeypox as containing COVID-19 becomes less of a priority.
“It’s not that we don’t want to stop the containment of [COVID], but what we really want to stop are the hospitalizations and deaths, and we’re seeing that,” said Rachael Wheeler, COVID response coordinator.
“We’re not expecting monkeypox to be the next COVID,” she added.
The department has already expanded its COVID hotline to offer information about monkeypox vaccines, which it will start offering this week. The shift comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, under White House direction, starts rolling out additional monkeypox vaccinations.
The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency in early August, weeks after the World Health Organization labeled it a global health emergency.
On Thursday, the CDC eased its guidelines for COVID, eliminating the recommendation for people to quarantine at home following exposure. Routine surveillance testing is also no longer recommended.
The announcement comes as omicron’s BA.5 variant continues to drive reinfections across the U.S. Wheeler said there has been a slight uptick in Teton County hospitalizations as a result of that variant, but availability of antiviral medication has helped prevent severe illness for visitors and residents. There has not been a COVID-related death locally since the omicron surge in February.
Teton County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, slightly down from 74 the week before. However, community surveillance has become less reliable as more people take at-home tests or choose not to test at all.
Wyoming is the only state that has not yet confirmed a monkeypox case.
This story was published on August 13, 2022.
———-
Campaign and ad signs not allowed in state right of way
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued a reminder Friday that advertising signs cannot be placed in the state right-of-way.
"With the upcoming elections, we’ve seen an increase in the number of signs our maintenance crews are having to remove from the right-of-way fence or from the right-of-way itself,” said WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Clint Huckfeldt of Thermopolis.
“Wyoming law and WYDOT policy prohibit placement of signs in those areas, so when our maintenance crews come through an area, they pick them up and take them to the area maintenance office," the agency official went on to say, in a news release. "Whoever owns the sign has two weeks to claim the sign, and then we dispose of the sign if it is not claimed.”
Wyoming statute 24-10-104 states that outdoor ads must meet certain conditions for placement. Fines and even jail time can be meted out to those who don’t comply with the law.
"This applies to political candidates, real estate representatives and residents advertising garage sales. Posting these signs along roadways is illegal within the right-of-way of rural highways and interstates," Huckfeldt said.
This procedure also applies to people who erect private memorials within the state right of way, or decorate an existing roadside memorial sign. The state of Wyoming has made similar reminders in the past year, for people to not put up campaign or commercial signage in this manner.
Business people and citizens who believe their signs may have been removed by WYDOT crews may contact the nearest maintenance office of the agency to make arrangements to pick up the signs.
This story was posted on August 12, 2022.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.