CODY (WNE) — Less than a week after learning it would be receiving $18 million through the CARES Act, Yellowstone Regional Airport members heard the airport would have its guaranteed funding reduced by about $6.2 million, for a new adjusted total of $11.7 million.
“I won’t say I’m not concerned, Bucky Hall, YRA chairman, said. “But we’ll take what we can get.”
The news was announced during a special board meeting Thursday afternoon. Bob Hooper, YRA general manager, said the airport learned the information that morning.
But he, Hall and Scott Bell of Morrison-Maierle Engineering also said in conversations with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the original granted amount of $18.01 million on April 14 is still very much available.
Hooper said the funding was reduced because the FAA wants to see a plan for how YRA will be able to complete the environmental process for, and complete any associated projects the money is being used on, within the next four years.
Under the original promised amount, YRA will have enough money to cover its expenses for the next 14 years, not including any money spent on construction projects. In 2020-2021 the airport is forecasted to have about $1.2 million in expenses. But now, revenue is greatly down at the airport with 95% fewer travelers reported in the last month.
Originally, YRA was to receive more money than any other airport in Wyoming or Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.