DOUGLAS (WNE) —Trevor Colton Lake of Douglas is facing multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and terrorizing his wife, following a road rage incident near Glenrock.
The incident occurred after she filed for divorce earlier in the day.
Lake, who is 37 or 38 years old, has been bound over to stand trial in Eighth Judicial District Court after allegedly ramming his car into a vehicle driven by his wife, Crystal Marie Lake, on Aug. 8.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, after ramming the car driven by his wife, Lake got into the driver's seat of it, hit her in the face and began driving away.
Crystal told investigators she jumped from the moving car out of fear for her safety and waved down a passing vehicle.
Officers found Trevor Lake at a local business with the car parked nearby. The car had heavy front-end damage, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report.
He allegedly told officers “things got out of control” and after the incident he panicked.
Court documents show charges against Trevor were amended in Converse County Circuit Court on August 29, and he was bound over prior to Sept. 2 from circuit court to stand trial in district court.
He faces a kidnapping and terrorizing charge, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years to life in prison; felony property destruction, which is punishable by up to 10 years and a $10,000 fine; and reckless endangerment causing bodily injury of a household member, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and a $750 fine.
This story was published on Sept. 14, 2022.
