LARAMIE (WNE) — A vote by Albany County School District No. 1’s school board has set the stage for Wyoming to start offering high school softball in 2021.
Coming into this week, the state still needed once more high school commit to softball to trigger the eight-team minimum for the Wyoming High School Activities Association to start sanctioning the sport.
On Wednesday, the school board voted unanimously to make Laramie High School that eighth school.
The vote followed a half hour of public testimony, as well as a half-year campaign by Laramie Girls Softball to convince the school board to approve the sport. Many of Laramie’s young softball players, their parents, and Laramie Girls Softball organizers attended the Wednesday’s meeting.
Board member Nate Martin praised the girls for their perseverance after the February vote.
“A few months ago, you came to us and asked us to sanction girls softball and the board told you ’no,’” Martin said. “You didn’t give up. You dug in and did the work necessary. … I want you to not take this experience and leave it behind, but I want you to build on it. Coming to public meetings, and putting pressure on public officials in a civil manner is how you’re going to shape the decisions that are going to shape the community and build the world that you want to live in.”
When the school board initially voted on whether to offer softball in February, the proposal died on a 4-4 vote.
