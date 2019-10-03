CHEYENNE (WNE) - With the state's first-ever census office set to open Friday in Casper, the initial steps in the process that help decide how much federal funding Wyoming gets each year have already begun.
The 2020 U.S. census will be the first to offer an online option. After the 2010 census saw lower participation in several western states, including Wyoming, the hope is the new option will encourage more participation, U.S. Census Bureau spokeswoman Jennifer Hillmann said.
"People are online practically all the time, or on their phones or on laptops," she said. "If they're sitting at their computer, they can do it. We also have a mobile-friendly online option."
Census efforts in Wyoming will also be boosted by the state's new office in Casper, which will have a grand opening Friday. Hillmann said the Census Bureau uses data to determine where to set up new offices.
From its Casper office, which will be the only one in Wyoming, the bureau will be able to monitor operations throughout the state, Hillmann said. About 300 jobs will be available in Natrona County, while the bureau is aiming to hire about 2,000 temporary employees to work statewide by the end of this year.
The bureau aims to hire local workers who know their communities best, Hillmann said.
Census participation in Wyoming dropped from 75% in 2000 to 69% in 2010, bucking the national trend that saw a rise in responses over the same period.
