JACKSON — Wren Fialka stood on a snowy median amid four lanes of traffic on a busy downtown street, three blocks from Interstate 15. She had two tarps set up with donated clothes and shoes for the unhoused, plus tables of toiletries and hygiene kits.
It was the week before Christmas, the same weekend Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the county would be making 95 additional shelter beds available for people experiencing homelessness after five people reportedly died in the freezing temperatures. Salt Lake had been experiencing its snowiest period since the previous February, with snow falling for 33 hours straight at one stretch.
“Do you have a tent?” a man asked Fialka as she stood behind a table of toiletries.
The man is older, sharply dressed in a long brown peacoat. His name is Alex, and he looked different from the others milling about the food table and the tarps. He didn’t look homeless at all.
“Do you have a tent?” the man quietly asked again.
“I’m so sorry, we don’t have tents today,” Fialka replied.
Alex tells Fialka he recently lost his tent in an “abatement,” or city-mandated cleanup of the streets. The tactic, which involves taking the unhoused’s personal belongings, some of them life saving, has sparked controversy elsewhere; the Coalition on Homelessness sued San Francisco in September, challenging the strategies involved in homeless sweeps.
Fialka didn’t have a tent to give Alex, but the next day, Dec. 18, she went to buy him one at Target. She also got him a sleeping mat, sleeping bag and tarp.
She’s crossing her fingers that Alex’s items aren’t simply taken again during the next sweep.
“Folks keep getting stuck in the pain cycle because they keep getting swept,” Fialka said.
The trip to Utah is part of a yearly pilgrimage for Fialka, a Jackson resident who runs the nonprofit Spread the Love Commission, which provides advocacy and outreach for the homeless. At the end of each year, she loads up her orange Honda Element with life-saving supplies — jackets, gloves, shoes and hygiene kits. She collects spare gear and donations in Jackson to distribute wherever there’s need.
“What I do this time of year is I go out by myself and I scout and build partnerships,” Fialka said. “It’s how I learn about new places. We’re really trying to see what’s happening all over the country and hear the personal stories from the people we’re working with. That re-humanizes the crisis.”
Alongside Fialka is Jake Eddington, a staffer at the C-V Ranch Residential Treatment Facility in Wilson and part-time REI employee. Eddington drove supplies down to Fialka and helped hand them out to people in need at the “one-stop shop.” Eddington rallied his REI co-workers to help make more than 60 hygiene kits.
Fialka has distributed close to $1 million of supplies from Jackson to 40 cities since 2014. Over the past month, she stopped in Reno, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Salt Lake was her last stop.
Utah’s capital and biggest city, Salt Lake City, has been a destination for people experiencing homelessness in Jackson Hole. The only bus line serving Jackson is the Salt Lake City Express, so at times unhoused individuals have received bus tickets — voluntarily through the Jackson Police Department and local nonprofits — to that urban hub with hopes that they’ll find more access to resources in a bigger city.
But with homelessness on the rise, resources serving the unhoused are increasingly strained from small towns to big cities.
A count from earlier this year recorded 3,356 people experiencing homelessness on a single night in Utah — a majority in the Salt Lake City metro area.
The Dec. 20 emergency order signed by Mendenhall brought the total county-wide capacity to roughly 1,100 beds. The order also covers Millcreek and South Salt Lake City, which are part of Salt Lake County.
Since 2020, the number of homeless people in Salt Lake City has increased by 7%, according to “point in time” counts required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Point in time is the official tally of America’s sheltered and unsheltered homeless population, counted every year in January — the dead of winter, widely considered an inaccurate time due to shrinking numbers from the cold and snow.
According to reporting by the Associated Press, among Utah’s neighbors, Las Vegas saw a similar increase in homelessness. Denver had a higher rate, with an increase of nearly 13%. Phoenix had the highest increase, with nearly 22%.
It’s also on the rise locally. The only homeless shelter in Jackson had to turn away 15 women this summer, the most ever. The Jackson Police Department said in November its officers regularly were contacting 15 unhoused people around town, an increase from the usual 10 or so.
Anthony, 56, has been homeless for the last six years in Salt Lake City. Some individuals interviewed for this story declined to give their last names, citing privacy concerns.
Dressed in a hoodie and jean jacket, Anthony works as a janitor at an arena. He said he can see the issues with staffing the shelters.
“I don’t think distribution is keeping up — there’s more and more homeless,” Anthony said. “Beds will be empty because they can’t hire or pay employees to staff at full capacity. I can see it’s definitely increasing. There’s more families, more children.”
Another common refrain among the unhoused and volunteers is the lack of beds.
“All the shelters are full here,” Carl Moore said while cooking breakfast for the unhoused behind Fialka’s tarps of supplies. Moore was cooking “Indian tacos,” chopping up a mountain of jalapeños next to a commercial-size coffee carafe.
Moore co-founded one of Fialka’s Salt Lake City partner organizations, Our Unsheltered Relatives, alongside Dave John which cooks meals for the homeless every Saturday. The Indigenous-established volunteer collective also distributes gear, gives rides and connects the unhoused with resources.
The main resource his nonprofit connects people to is the Weigand Homeless Resource Center, run by the Catholic Church. The center provides daytime shelter, storage facilities, laundry and showers. During the fiscal year 2020-2021, the center served 54,523 clients, according to its website.
David, 52, has been living on the streets for seven years. He said he stays in shelters occasionally.
“There’s less space in the shelters,” David said. “There’s more people recently and when the temperatures drop, the shelters get busier.”
David said he became homeless when he drove intoxicated, flipping his company truck and losing his driver’s license. He was working in flooring and carpet at the time.
He lives in a “nook” on a street near a dog shelter in downtown Salt Lake. Sometimes he’ll take refuge under a bridge.
“I was adopted a number of times, I don’t really have family,” said David, who is originally from Texas. “Two moms gave me up – they said I was autistic. My stepmother was really rough to me.”
Charene Martinez, 42, said she doesn’t stay in shelters because they’re “overpopulated.” She said she started living outside three years ago to flee intimate partner violence.
“These shelters are full,” Martinez said. “If you’re not back by a certain time, they throw your stuff away. Right now I’m staying with my son.”
Martinez shared that she’s been sober from heroin for six months. Her drug addiction began when a doctor prescribed her 280 OxyContin pills a month after a shoulder surgery. She’s trying to find a rehabilitation center that accepts Medicaid.
Many people experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake who spoke with the News&Guide said they don’t feel safe in shelters. Some say they’re trying to get away from the drug use that can occur in shelters. The News&Guide could not verify many of the claims but reached out to several shelters, whose representatives did not return calls by press time.
“I was violently attacked in a shelter a year and a half ago,” Stacey Johnson said. “I was bitten all over my face.”
Johnson, 49, has been living outside near Fourth Street for two years. A former elementary school teacher, she prefers the term “people without places.”
She lives outside with her husband. Their fellow unhoused friends call them “Mom” and “Pops.”
She said she would feel safer staying in a shelter if her husband were near her, but he has to sleep in the men’s quarters.
Misty, 42, has been living on the streets for four years. She’s only spent one night in a shelter.
“The shelter gave me a bed, but the front desk person kept assigning my bed to other girls,” Misty said. “They woke me up three times. I never went back.”
Right now, she lives in an area with no running water. Until 10 p.m., she uses the bathroom at the local Maverik gas station.
Misty said she first started living on the streets to escape an abusive ex-boyfriend.
“I’ve met a lot of cool people here,” she said. “We all look out for each other.”
Alex, 59, the man Fialka bought a tent for, said he avoids shelters because he has social anxiety. He’s a grandfather who’s been homeless since 2018. He lives on the sidewalk.
“I went bike riding with my grandkids on my day off,” he said. “It was dark and I rode off the side of a bridge.”
Alex suffered a traumatic brain injury that led to a 30-day induced coma. He had no job when he woke up and a mountain of medical bills.
According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, older Americans are one of the fastest-growing segments of the homeless population.
“I woke up in bizarro world,” Alex said. “The homeless people help me, but the people who were supposed to help me don’t.”
Alex said he won’t let his family know where he is and hasn’t seen them in three to four years.
“I used to think backwards of people who were homeless before,” he said. “Maybe this is God’s sense of irony.”
Misty said she’s had her tent taken at least four or five times.
Moore, the taco cook who helps run the Indigenous volunteer collective, said relationships with law enforcement are getting better.
“If they see us there, they’ll stand down,” Moore said. “We’ve been putting pressure on the mayor to stop doing abatements. But the city is still enforcing no-camping ordinances, throwing away people’s tents.”
Fialka said after nearly a decade of doing this work, she’s learned to listen without assuming housed people are the ones with the answers. She still learns new information every day.
“The answer to this crisis is going to come from the inside,” Fialka said. “Us trying to fit everybody back into housing is not the answer. People also need protected encampments, to have a job and be able to put their stuff somewhere.”
Misty shared that she’s had unhoused friends who get apartments and days later are back on the street.
“They’re lonely,” Misty said. “They don’t like being isolated from their community.”
Fialka is hopeful the philanthropy-rich enclave of Jackson can serve as a model for sustainable, compassionate responses to homelessness.
“Teton County has an incredible amount of quality surplus that often winds up stored away and unused or in the landfill,” Fialka said.
“We have a lot to offer. But I’ve noticed that because we’re so tucked in geographically, we also start behaving tucked in emotionally. Salt Lake City is a much bigger boat to steer and course correct than Jackson. We have an obligation to find ways to handle this, and then we can offer that to other communities.”
On Dec. 18, Fialka joined Moore and three other Salt Lake City organizations when national news covered their work creating a safe “Movie Night” space throughout the night in a Methodist church. Fialka said she will continue to send more supplies down.
“We have to step into the tents, figuratively and literally when we’re invited.”
This story was published on Dec. 27, 2022.
