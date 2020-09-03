SUNDANCE (WNE) — An appeal to re-examine Marty Smith’s guilty verdict will be heard by the Wyoming Supreme Court in September.
Smith was sentenced to up to 18 years in jail after a jury convicted her of accessory before the fact to involuntary manslaughter and to aggravated assault and battery related to the death of local man Doug Haar.
Haar died in the early hours of August 1, 2018 following an incident that involved Smith and her then-boyfriend, Jesse Johnson.
Smith and Haar were said to have bickered and then begun pushing each other. When Johnson became involved, he took Haar to the ground and placed him in a chokehold, which resulted in Haar’s death.
Johnson and Smith were tried separately, with Smith charged as an accessory to the crimes for which Johnson was accused of. Johnson, whose trial came second, was acquitted by the jury on all charges.
Smith’s appeal was filed on the basis that Johnson was found not guilty. In documents filed with the Wyoming Supreme Court by the Office of the State Defender, Smith’s counsel argued that an appeal should be considered because:
“To prove the charge of accessory before the fact, the State was required to prove commission of the underlying crime…That is, if Mr. Johnson’s actions were legally justified, there was no underlying crime committed to which Ms. Smith could have been an accessory.”
