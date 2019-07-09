JACKSON (WNE) — One Jackson Hole bear is dead and another two have been hauled to more remote locales after raiding visitors’ picnics and residents’ trash cans.
The subadult female black bear that lost her life regularly trolled developed parts of Jenny and String lakes, an area that has seen regular summertime conflict in recent years despite efforts to educate visitors not to feed the bears.
“We did intend to relocate it,” Grand Teton National Park spokeswoman Denise Germann said. “But we were unable to trap it.”
In the meantime, the behavior persisted, she said. The habituated animal received human “food rewards” on at least four occasions since June, and that’s just what was reported and confirmed.
By the time park rangers had the food-motivated bruin in a live trap Friday, the sow was considered too far gone to have a shot at changing the human food-habituated behavior.
“It was approaching people,” Germann said, “and it went onto the top of a picnic table with people around it.”
In the meantime, a similar situation was playing out around Moose-Wilson Road.
Another sow, this time an animal that had been previously tagged and radio-collared, had exhibited several instances of habituated behavior, including putting its paws on an occupied vehicle, and also of having been fed.
Biologists deemed this bear to have a better chance at breaking the habit, and after being captured the black bear sow was relocated to John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway.
