NEWCASTLE (WNE) — On July 4, Weston County Public Health announced via its Facebook page that the second identified case of COVID-19 in the county was the result of mistaken identity and would be removed from the county’s case number.
The case was originally confirmed on June 29 in updated case numbers released by the Wyoming Department of Health. Later that evening, public health released a statement confirming the case, reporting that it was found in a resident at Weston County Manor, a long-term care facility in Newcastle.
At that time, the facility followed all protocols. The patient was quarantined, staff and residents were tested, and the facility was locked down and no longer allowed visitors. Subsequent tests performed on the patient came back negative, and Dr. Mike Jording, the county’s health officer, reported to the News Letter Journal at the time that the case may be a false positive.
It turns out that the case was not a false positive but rather a positive improperly labeled at the Wyoming State lab, according to Lori Bickford, the county’s public health nurse.
According to Bickford, after the subsequent negatives, the state lab performed tests to identify the source of the samples. This test determined that two tests had been mislabeled. The test on the Manor resident was in fact negative.
